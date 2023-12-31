Big WhatsApp change affects profile picture – what users now have to adjust to

#Big #WhatsApp #change #affects #profile #picture #users #adjust

There is an innovation in the WhatsApp messenger. The changed function allows different settings for the profile picture.

Munich – WhatsApp is now more than just a tool for sending messages. The widely used messenger service offers a wealth of options for getting in touch with others. In addition to sending text messages, WhatsApp now also allows you to make calls, send pictures and videos, and record voice messages.

The company also regularly releases new features. Not everyone likes it: Some changes are also criticized by WhatsApp users. If you want to exploit the full potential of WhatsApp, you can use stickers. These can practically be designed with your own face and are a central part of WhatsApp’s latest feature.

WhatsApp further develops function – create avatar from selfie

The messenger service now allows you to automatically create avatars from a selfie. This digital image can then be used as a profile picture, such as, among others Daily Mail and the Computer image to report. It is also possible to send these avatars as stickers in the respective WhatsApp chats.

The function of creating avatars in WhatsApp is not entirely new: this option was introduced in December 2022. The avatars could be used both as a profile picture and as stickers in the chats. This can be easily done using the editor in the messenger service settings. WhatsApp does the lion’s share of the work and offers a variety of options.

Now the WhatsApp function has been further developed and simplified. Anyone who previously found creating avatars too complicated can be happy. Users can now have their avatars created automatically on WhatsApp. To do this, you first have to go to the WhatsApp settings as usual. Then you have to select the “Avatar” option under the profile name. The users then click on “Create avatar”.

WhatsApp is expanding its avatar functions. This also applies to the profile picture. © Jonathan Raa/Imago

New WhatsApp function: This is how you create avatars

WhatsApp will then ask for permission to access the camera – assuming this is the first time this feature has been used on the messaging service. Of course, it’s still necessary to take a selfie. Once this is done, WhatsApp will create an avatar of the person in question.

For those who value detail, there is the option to make further customizations. One can manually modify the avatar’s skin color and other minor specifications. WhatsApp itself provides an important note about this: The company assures that the image will not be used “for any other purpose”. Immediately after the respective WhatsApp avatar has been created, the photo used for it can be deleted. (he/snow)

