“Biggest setback” – “Values ​​in the basement”: Chancellor biographer sees black for Scholz | politics

#Biggest #setback #Values #basement #Chancellor #biographer #sees #black #Scholz #politics

What is really the situation with Scholz’s chancellorship?

Lars Haider (54), biographer of Olaf Scholz (65, SPD), sees the Chancellor at a turning point. Haider, also editor-in-chief of the “Hamburger Abendblatt”, revealed this in an interview with “t-online”.

He has “always defended Scholz in the past because he is someone who knows politics and the details extremely well.” But the budget trick that was banned by the Federal Constitutional Court and that unhinged the traffic light budget “was his idea”.

For the Scholz biographer (“The Blabla-Wumms”) it is clear: “I believe that the Federal Constitutional Court’s decision on budget policy is a turning point.”

also read

The ruling by the Karlsruhe judges was “the biggest setback in his political career.” Scholz thought that the budgetary practice would “already pass”. His image as a doer has “taken a big hit”. It is unclear “whether he can regain trust.”

Haider doesn’t believe in a quick exit from the traffic lights: “If so, then the government would have had to resign immediately after the verdict.” Scholz now has to “score points with good politics, this is his last chance.”

Should there be new elections? This way to vote for app users.

“Now both values ​​are in the basement”

But that will be difficult. The SPD used to be unpopular, but Scholz had good competence ratings. That’s different now: “Now both values ​​are in the basement.” The Scholz expert would never write off the Chancellor, “but this time I’m at a loss as to how he’s going to do it.”

Also interesting

Advertisement

Also interesting

Advertisement

Meanwhile, many citizens do not believe that traffic lights have a future. They believe that the governing coalition will collapse and new elections will be held. This emerges from a Yougov survey commissioned by the German Press Agency.

Accordingly, 27 percent of those eligible to vote expect the coalition to end next year. Another 21 percent expect that the traffic light will last until 2025, but will still be ended before the election.

This means: 48 percent of those surveyed said that they expected the government to end early – and with it new elections.