Biggest tech disappointments of 2023 according to the Androidworld editors

#Biggest #tech #disappointments #Androidworld #editors

12/30/2023 4:31 PM | by Jelle Passchier

It’s not always all roses and moonshine in the tech world. In addition to some top products and services, there are also several flops. In this article, we’ll take you through the biggest lows in tech in 2023 and discuss our biggest disappointments.

Biggest disappointment according to Dim: smartphone world in general

Call me a fossil, but the smartphone world was incredibly exciting until 2015. A lot happened, we knew little and were still regularly surprised. In 2023, the smartphone market has become a one-size-fits-all where the one with the lowest price comes out on top.

Smartphones are a commodity and technical development is leveling off enormously. This means that you can buy a good device for a relatively low amount. This means that the choice is very large and many brands realize that they have invested too little in the brand. For years people have been busy with the P for Price and the F for features and not with the M for brand. In the research we do at Androidworld, we see that many people switch brands when they buy another device under the influence of the price. Only a brand like Samsung does a lot to promote its brand love by investing substantial amounts in lifestyle and influentials. The exception to the rule is Nothing, I like the way this brand markets itself. That’s how it should be, make a difference with a good product and a nice brand.

Biggest disappointment according to Laura: price of the OnePlus Open

With a new form factor we also see new phone prices and that has of course been the case for years. Why I find the price of the OnePlus Open so disappointing is because I feel it is not necessary. If you’re OnePlus, don’t you want to compete with Samsung, which charges lower prices for its foldables? I feel like OnePlus is somewhat sidelining itself in advance by making the device so terribly expensive. 1799 euros. That’s 120 luxury cocktails, for many people two to four months’ rent or mortgage. Of course that shape is very cool, but is it really worth so much money, for a device that actually brings little new to the table in terms of functionality? As my favorite fossil says: the smartphone world is no longer super exciting in terms of new gimmicks, so besides the brightness and the shape, there are few reasons for me to choose the OnePlus Open. Don’t get me wrong: it is a phenomenal device. It works well, it’s lightning fast, it’s an impressive feat of engineering, but why make it so expensive that it’s only for the elite? Not cool, OnePlus.

Biggest disappointment according to Jelle: Metaverse and Galaxy Z Flop 5

In my opinion, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 was very disappointing in 2023. I think it’s great that you can give away such a big lead – which Samsung had in the field of foldables – so quickly by daring little. Samsung is Settled and that is precisely something that other brands have taken advantage of.

Such as OnePlus, which has by far the best foldable smartphone on the market this year with the OnePlus Open. This is largely due to the finer aspect ratio of the device. After all, Samsung once again chose to use a cover screen with an aspect ratio of 23:9. As a result, Samsung’s folding device is still very long, narrow and simply not pleasant to use. The South Korean manufacturer has been opting for such a screen for years, despite the many criticisms, and has therefore lost its lead in my opinion. This also concerns the specifications that manufacturers put in foldables. With Samsung, despite the price, you see that you are not getting the best of the best. Especially when you look at the cameras. OnePlus already did this a lot better.

Related articles

Honorable mention: Metaverse

In addition to Elon with X, Mark with Meta also does as much as possible to waste money. In Mr. Zuckerberg’s case, he does this by pouring billions of dollars into the Metaverse, the virtual world where you can explore 3D spaces and interact socially with others. Apart from the fact that it doesn’t really look like much yet, in my opinion we are far from ready for it and I don’t see us humans entering this Metaverse on a large scale with virtual glasses. Mark thinks differently about this and has been spending billions on his virtual world for years. Many investors are already not happy with it and I don’t think it will do Meta any good in the long term.

What’s your biggest tech disappointment this year? Let us know in the comments below this article. We are very curious!

Related articles

Read the article on the mobile website

Not inside