bigorexia, addiction to sporting activity

    • Published on 01/21/2024 10:31 p.m.

    Published on 01/21/2024 10:31 p.m.

Bigorexia is an addiction in its own right, which affects those who can no longer do without practicing sports. This is the case of Jordy Devisme, 30 years old, who discovered bodybuilding when he was 17 and can no longer do without it.

    Bigorexia is an addiction in its own right, which affects those who can no longer do without practicing sports. This is the case of Jordy Devisme, 30 years old, who discovered bodybuilding at 17 years old.

    Twice a day and five times a week, Jordy Devisme sculpts his body. “We work to have a pretty body. Not just for that, for our well-being, for our mental health, to exercise, to forget about problems. Sport does a lot of things”, he explains in full effort. He has now bought the sports club where he started bodybuilding at the age of 17. He is 30 today. This discipline gave him back his self-confidence after a difficult separation.

    “I need my little daily dose”

    At the cost of unlimited training, he went from 52 to 95 kg. “I couldn’t do without it, I need my sport. I need my little daily dose. I think I need at least four sport sessions a week”, he believes. He also adheres to a strict diet. He eats every three hours, but consumes little fat and no sugar. “I have a schedule, everything is written on a sheet.” He himself admits to being bigorexic, that is to say having an addiction to sport. An addiction like any other, particularly linked to the production of dopamine, the well-being hormone that sports practice stimulates.

