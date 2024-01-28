Bihar CM Nitish Kumar resigns; A setback for the ‘India’ alliance

#Bihar #Nitish #Kumar #resigns #setback #India #alliance

28 January 2024, 11:12 AM IST Nitish Kumar | PTI

New Delhi: JDU has dealt a heavy blow to the ‘India’ opposition alliance. Leader Nitish Kumar resigned as Bihar Chief Minister. There were reports days ago that Nitish is returning to the NDA after leaving the grand alliance in Bihar.

He submitted his resignation to the governor after the assembly party meeting on Sunday morning. In the evening N.D.A. Nitish may take oath as Chief Minister. However, Nitish has not responded regarding the change of front.

At the same time, the demand for BJP’s own Chief Minister is rising within the party. On Saturday evening, there was a rush of political movements in Patna. RJD, JDU The leaders held a separate meeting.

BJP’s state leaders were in constant communication with the central leadership. The Congress leadership tried late on Saturday night to keep Nitish at the front, but to no avail.