Bihar CM Nitish Kumar resigns; A setback for the ‘India’ alliance

#Bihar #Nitish #Kumar #resigns #setback #India #alliance

28 January 2024, 11:12 AM IST Nitish Kumar | PTI

New Delhi: JDU has dealt a heavy blow to the ‘India’ opposition alliance. Leader Nitish Kumar resigned as Bihar Chief Minister. There were reports days ago that Nitish is returning to the NDA after leaving the grand alliance in Bihar.

He submitted his resignation to the governor after the assembly party meeting on Sunday morning. In the evening N.D.A. Nitish may take oath as Chief Minister. However, Nitish has not responded regarding the change of front.

At the same time, the demand for BJP’s own Chief Minister is rising within the party. On Saturday evening, there was a rush of political movements in Patna. RJD, JDU The leaders held a separate meeting.

BJP’s state leaders were in constant communication with the central leadership. The Congress leadership tried late on Saturday night to keep Nitish at the front, but to no avail.

Also Read:  Government of Tabasco denounces the spread of 'fake news' to cause panic in the population

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar resigns; A setback for the ‘India’ alliance
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar resigns; A setback for the ‘India’ alliance
Posted on
Producer Soldaat van Oranje moved to tears by Michel Mulder’s performance | Show
Producer Soldaat van Oranje moved to tears by Michel Mulder’s performance | Show
Posted on
Bielsa’s uncomfortable moment in conference after Uruguay’s defeat against Chile
Bielsa’s uncomfortable moment in conference after Uruguay’s defeat against Chile
Posted on
Home remedies for colds: Onion in a sock is said to relieve coughs
Home remedies for colds: Onion in a sock is said to relieve coughs
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video War world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News