“Bild”: Russia may attack Europe in 2024 or 2025 – Respublika.lt

#Bild #Russia #attack #Europe #Respublika.lt

Published: December 23, 2023 20:27:00, Stasys Gimbutis, Elta

×

‘;

document.getElementById(‘gallery_mobile_banner’).style.display = ‘inline-block’;

$jQuery_1_10_1(‘#galleryMobileBanner’).empty();

$jQuery_1_10_1(‘#galleryMobileBanner’).append(galleryMobileBanner);

$jQuery_1_10_1(‘.lazy-banner-mobile-gallery’).Lazy();

if (screen.width

1 nuotr.

Vladimir Putin. EPA-ELTA photo.

Russian President Vladimir Putin may attack Europe in 2024 or 2025: he will wait for the moment when the US “does not have a leader” and cannot quickly help its partners to counter a Russian strike.

Russian President Vladimir Putin may attack Europe in 2024 or 2025: he will wait for the moment when the US “does not have a leader” and cannot quickly help its partners to counter a Russian strike.

One of the European intelligence services is considering such a possibility, notes the publication “Bild”, recalling the assumption of the current head of the German Ministry of Defense that NATO and the EU still have at least 10 years to prepare.

“The period in question is from the current US president’s retirement from office in early November 2024 until the inauguration of his possible successor in January 2025,” writes the publication about the “dramatic” scenario of Putin’s attack.

At the same time, the Russian authorities hope that Donald Trump will take the post of US president again, because “anything can happen” under his leadership.

West German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in an interview with the German media that Berlin has 5-8 years to restore the former power of its army.

He also stated that Germany, while strengthening NATO’s eastern flank, plans to deploy 4 thousand Bundeswehr soldiers in Lithuania by 2027.

In addition, the minister emphasized that compulsory military service should be reintroduced in Germany.

Liked the article? Let us know about it. Don’t forget to share on Facebook!