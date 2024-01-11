Bild: This place has become one of the biggest traps for the Russians in Ukraine since the beginning of the war

#Bild #place #biggest #traps #Russians #Ukraine #beginning #war

According to analyst Julian Ropke’s, currently about 300 Ukrainian soldiers are defending the destroyed village of Krynkai. The area of ​​the front bridgehead they installed is about 1 sq. km

It is noted that the Russians are sending more and more armored columns there, but they are stuck on the way because the Ukrainian armed forces fire on them from the right bank.

Kostiantyn Liberov, Vlada Liberova/Ukrainian soldiers are crossing the Dnieper

“The Russians do not understand or do not want to understand that they have fallen into one of the biggest traps of the entire war. The Ukrainian army has created an impenetrable defensive shield around its brave soldiers. With the help of attack drones, Western precision artillery and electronic warfare, they have been fending off every wave of Russian attacks for almost three months now,” the analyst estimated.

He estimated that while defending the Krynkai area, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 153 units of Russian armored vehicles: 19 tanks, 58 armored fighting vehicles, 35 military trucks, 12 multiple launch missile systems, 6 self-propelled artillery systems.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s losses are five times smaller: it lost 31 armored vehicles and 16 artillery systems, Bild writes.

Analysts at the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said on Wednesday that Russian forces on the left bank of the river were experiencing significant command and communication problems. Russian soldiers are said to be waiting hours at a time for permission from command to fire artillery at certain targets, while commanders are demanding that soldiers provide photos and videos of these targets in advance.

Yevhen Dykyjus, the former company commander of the “Aidar” battalion, previously noted that Ukrainian soldiers on the left bank of the Dnieper River not only maintain the forward bridgehead, but also expand it.

