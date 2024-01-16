#Bild #War #NATO #Russia #inevitable #starts #Analyzes

NATO is preparing for a possible attack by Russia on the eastern flank of the alliance, Bild reported, referring to a secret document of the German Ministry of Defense.

The Bild story constructs a war scenario that focuses on security and avoids specifics about NATO troop numbers and movements. According to the classified document, Moscow will carry out a new mobilization in February 2024 and recruit 200,000 more people. This will be followed by another attack on the Ukrainian front. In July, the Russians will launch an offensive against the West using cyberattacks and other methods of hybrid warfare, with the main target being the Baltic states.

In response to the ethnic clashes in the Baltic states, Russia will organize large-scale exercises on its territory and in Belarus. The expected number of participating troops is 50,000, claims “Bild”. The next stage in the escalation of the conflict should take place in October 2024 with the deployment of additional forces and medium-range missiles in Russia’s Kaliningrad region, which borders Poland, writes 24h.

In December, a “border conflict” and “riots with many victims” will be organized in the “Suwalk corridor” (the small corridor between Belarus and Kaliningrad that runs along the Polish-Lithuanian border – note ed.). The scenario detailed in the classified document suggests that when the U.S. is left temporarily without a leader after November’s presidential election, Russia will use the opportunity to mount an attack on NATO using the same scenario the Kremlin implemented against Ukraine in 2014.

The scenario continues with the prediction that a meeting of the NATO Council will be convened in January 2025 at the request of the Baltic states and Poland. During this meeting, the alliance will take note of the growing threat coming from Russia. In May 2025, the military bloc will decide in favor of deterrence activities and on “X-day” the alliance will send 300,000 troops to the eastern flank to prevent a possible Russian attack from Kaliningrad and Belarus. According to Article 5 of the NATO treaty, an armed attack against a member of the alliance is considered an attack against all and would require a collective response.

Moscow scoffed at Bild’s information, with Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova comparing the plan to “a powerful last year’s horoscope for Pisces in Cancer.”

“Recently, this publication has not been shy about publishing various fabrications,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added.

The plans expired just days after Sweden’s civil defense minister warned that his country could soon face the prospect of war.

At the same time, Poland agreed to allow German troops into its territory as part of strengthening NATO’s eastern flank. “As the war rages beyond our eastern border, any help and cooperation from our allies is greatly appreciated. If the Germans want to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank in Poland, as they did in Lithuania, they are welcome,” said Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrzej Schejna. According to various estimates, 11 thousand soldiers of the alliance are already stationed in Poland.