Bilkis Banu case: What are the ways ahead for the 11 accused?

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has canceled the Gujarat government’s decision to release the accused in the Bilkis Banu case. With this, it is expected that all the 11 accused will be back in jail. Many are questioning what is the future of the accused. One option available to the accused is to approach the Maharashtra government to reduce the sentence. Another is to file a review petition in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court questioned the Gujarat government’s decision to release the accused on January 8, 2023. The Supreme Court also stated that since the place where the trial of the case took place is Maharashtra, the Maharashtra government has the authority to grant relief. Therefore, it is likely that the accused will approach the Maharashtra government in the future asking for a commutation of the sentence, Indian Express reported.

Meanwhile, as per the Maharashtra government resolution issued on April 11, 2008, the accused must have served at least 18 years in prison before the sentence can be commuted. But the Crimes Against Women Act also says that the convicts in such cases can be released only after they have served 28 years.

Therefore, reports indicate that even if the Maharashtra government is approached for relaxation, this legal system is likely to handcuff the accused. Another avenue open to the accused is to file a review petition in the Supreme Court. At the same time, the Supreme Court does not have to consider all review petitions.

A review petition should be filed within 30 days of pronouncement of judgment. A petition is usually filed on three grounds;

1. In case of discovery of new information or evidence.

2. In case any error is found in the documents.

3. In case the court feels that there is sufficient cause.

The court ruled on various petitions filed by Bilkis Banu, CPM leader Subhashini Ali and TMC leader Mahua Moitra against the Gujarat government’s decision to grant leniency to 11 convicts in the case based on the 1992 policy of granting leniency to convicts.

After 11 days of hearing, the bench adjourned the verdict to October 12, 2023. The Supreme Court had asked the governments to hand over all the documents related to the granting of leniency to the convicts. 21-year-old Bilkis Banu was gang-raped during the Gujarat riots. Bilkis Banu was a victim of brutal crime when she was five months pregnant.

Seven members of the family, including their three-year-old child, were killed while trying to escape. In 2008, in the case investigated by the CBI, all 11 accused were sentenced to life imprisonment. In 2017, the Bombay High Court upheld the sentence. 11 convicts sentenced to life imprisonment in the case were released on August 15, 2022.

