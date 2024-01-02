BILLIARDS – 40 YEARS AND OVER TOURNAMENT

Tesy from legend’s Legacy in his works

Final bouquet of the year 2023. The eighth edition of the billiard tournament dedicated to over-40s only ended at 1 a.m. on Sunday at the Dreams Lounge in Antsahabe. The vice-champion of the previous edition, Tesy from the Legend’s Legacy Club of Ambohimanarina rectified his situation in the final and won the trophy by beating Billy from the Arena club with a score of 5 to 2.

Tesy eliminated Solo from Dreams by 4 to 3 in the semi-final and Billy, for his part, eliminated Doudoune from In Square Billiards club by 4 to 1. This last tournament of the year brought together sixteen players, divided into four groups of four. The two best ranked from each group qualified for the quarter-finals. The Dreams Lounge hosts a tournament almost every month.

The next and first tournament of the year is scheduled in less than three weeks, on January 20 at the same location. “It will be a three-person team tournament. Each team should be made up of two players, one under 40 years old, another over 40 years old and the third, a woman,” explains the first head of the organization, Zo Andriamparany Rakotobe.

Serge Rasanda