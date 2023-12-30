Billionaire Charlie Munger’s Five Tips for Financial Success

#Billionaire #Charlie #Mungers #Tips #Financial #Success

Even after his long and influential life as a billionaire investor and right-hand man to the “Oracle of Omaha” Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger’s words of wisdom live on, inspiring others to wealth and success. Yahoo lists five tips from Munger that have undoubtedly contributed to his longevity, financial success, and most importantly, happiness.

1. Spend less than you earn

Unsurprisingly, Munger believes you’ll stay happy if you live within your means. This way, you can reduce the stress around your debts and rising expenses. If you spend less than you earn, you have a safety net if your expenses go up or your income goes down. It also frees up money to invest and generate passive income.

2. Invest wisely

“It’s so easy to spend less than you earn and invest smartly,” Munger told shareholders at a historic Berkshire Hathaway meeting.

Like Buffett, Munger followed a philosophy of holding his investments. “The big money is not in buying and selling, but in waiting,” he said.

He also advises investing in businesses that virtually anyone can run. “If it won’t stand a little mismanagement, it’s not much of a business,” he said. However, don’t look for businesses that are mismanaged as a general practice: “We don’t look for bad management, even if we can handle it.”

3. Keep learning

Learning how to invest and making the right choices takes time. But if you’re willing to learn, nothing can stop you: “The game of life is the game of eternal learning. At least it is if you want to win.”

Learning today can take many forms, from attending classes to listening to podcasts or watching YouTube videos. But Munger emphasizes one of these best ways of acquiring knowledge: “In all my life I have never known a wise man who did not read all the time—not one.”

4. Stay disciplined

Small habits can add up to big results over time. One of Munger’s biggest pieces of advice is to find reliable people to work with and, in turn, “do what you have to do.” When people know they can count on you, whether in business or other relationships, that trust can take you far.

5. Avoid toxic people

While you want to seek out and surround yourself with trustworthy people, you also need to avoid toxic ones, Munger advises. “A great lesson in life is to get them out of your life and to do it quickly,” he says during a work meeting. “If you do all these things, you’re almost certain to succeed. If you don’t, you’re going to need a lot of luck.”