Billionaires of Italy, Ferrero, Armani, Ferrari, Prada: here are the richest

Giovanni Ferrero tops the ranking of the richest Italians

Giovanni Ferrero ends 2023 at the top of the ranking of the richest Italians. This was revealed by Forbes, which attributes assets of 39.1 billion dollars to the entrepreneur. According to Giorgio Armani (12.9 billion). And completing the podium is Piero Ferrari, Enzo’s son, with 7.6 billion. There are a total of 70 Italian billionaires, a record: 20 more than a year ago and among them are the heirs of Silvio Berlusconi. The total assets of Italy’s wealthy is 230.1 billion, almost 70 more than at the end of 2022. Ferrero is currently also the 32nd richest person in the world and the fifth in Europe, behind the owners of the empires LVMH (Bernard Arnault), Zara (Amancio Ortega), L’OrÃ©al (FranÃ§oise Bettencourt Meyers) and Lidl/Kaufland (Dieter Schwarz). But let’s see the ranking and its protagonists in detail.

Growing wealth: who is Giovanni Ferrero

The three billionaires on the podium saw their wealth increase compared to a year ago. Ferrero has 4.5 billion more. This is thanks to the growth of his group, which in the latest balance sheet, published in February, saw turnover grow to 14 billion, with an increase of 10.4% on the previous year. Results that led Ferrero to award employees a bonus of up to 2,450 euros in their October salaries. Born in Farigliano, in the province of Cuneo, in 1964, the “King of Nutella” – as he is often nicknamed – is the second son of Maria Franca Fissolo and the industrialist Michele Ferrero. After his brother Pietro passed away, in 2011 he took on the role of sole managing director of Ferrero Spa, contributing to the company’s record growth. A very reserved entrepreneur, the Wall Street Journal defined him as the “most introverted” of the Ferrero brothers. Giovanni Ferrero has two children, studied marketing in the United States and graduated in Food Sciences.

King Giorgio Armani: the legacy already shared

Armani saw his wealth grow by 6 billion. “King George”, who is now 89 years old, owns 99.9% of a group with 8,700 employees, 2.35 billion in turnover and 162 million in profit. 0.1% belongs to the Giorgio Armani Foundation. In November came the news that the designer had already established everything for the inheritance. In a document seen by Corriere it is explained that only half of the profits will be shared and his heirs will have to continue to pursue the objectives of the maison: creating value, maintaining employment levels, respecting company values. The designer has three nieces: Silvana and Roberta, daughters of his brother Sergio who passed away years ago and his sister Rosanna’s son, Andrea Camerana.

Third place: Piero Ferrari

The wealth of Piero Ferrari, the son of Enzo Ferrari, known as Drake, the man who revolutionized the four-wheel industry, has grown by over 3 billion thanks to the Cavallino’s shares. In view of the release of the film “Ferrari”, the 78-year-old, born from Ferrari’s secret relationship with Lina Lardi (he adopted his father’s name only in 1990 after recognition) told Corriere: “It’s difficult to explain who my father was, it had a thousand facets. For him my mother was a safe haven. He told me: “If your brother Dino were alive I would leave everything to you two” ».

Massimiliana Landini Aleotti heads the pharmaceutical company Menarini

The richest woman in Italy is positioned just below the podium, in fourth place. The first billionaire in the ranking with assets of 6.8 billion dollars is Massimiliana Landini Aleotti, owner of the pharmaceutical company Menarini. We are talking about a group present in 136 countries around the world with more than 17,600 employees and which in 2022 recorded a turnover of 4.154 billion euros. Confidential, never an interview given in recent times, Landini Aleotti has two children Lucia Aleotti and Alberto Giovanni Aleotti.

Sergio Stevanato on the rise

Sergio Stevanato, 80 years old, president emeritus of Stevanato Group, follows in fifth place (6.7 billion). The company, founded in 1949, is the world’s largest manufacturer of insulin cartridges for the treatment of diabetes and produces glass vials for medicines, used for example for vaccines. His son, Franco Stevanato, talks about him in an interview in the Gazzettino: «Dad is a charismatic figure, as soon as he finished his law studies he began to work alongside his grandfather and it was he who gave the first architecture to the company. A humble, disciplined person, at 8 in the morning in the office, our life has always been regulated by his schedule.” Having joined the family business in 1964, he had the idea of ​​always reinvesting everything in the company which is based in Piombino Dese in Veneto. Â«he still comes to the factory every day, they call him the Knight, he maintains a personal relationship with everyone, talking helps him understand that the style of the company has not changed. He says that the moment of developing the machines was the greatest effort, but also the greatest success. The fact that we entered the New York Stock Exchange means that the company is growing and we are proud of it”, he adds.

The Prada-Bertelli spouses

Sixth place for the spouses Miuccia Prada (4.5 billion) and Patrizio Bertelli (4.5 billion). The Italian designer and entrepreneur, niece of Mario Prada, together with her husband led the transformation of the Prada brand into one of the most renowned fashion houses in the world.

Giuseppe De’Longhi and family, an estimated assets of 4.4 billion.

Seventh position for Giuseppe De’Longhi and family with an estimated wealth of 4.4 billion, up by 400 million. The well-known group that produces household appliances, including the famous coffee machines, has a turnover of 2 billion dollars a year and its products are sold in over 100 countries. Fabio De’ Longhi, Giuseppe’s son, is currently the CEO.

Giuseppe Crippa, number one of Technoprobe

Eighth in the ranking is Giuseppe Crippa (4.1 billion), who is 88 years old and is the founder and number one of Technoprobe. The company, active in the production of semiconductors and microelectronics devices, was listed on the stock exchange on 15 February 2022. Crippa started the company in 1989 while he was still employed at STMicroelectronics and was responsible for creating probes intended for the probe card market , the probe cards used for chip testing (then technologically very immature and produced only in the United States). The business soon grew to the birth of Technoprobe. He told Corriere Milano: «I have always had a lot of imagination and I love technology. My mother was a teacher, my father was an employee. I am the last of three children. Uncle Giovanni was a carpenter and involved me. I helped him build shelves and furniture. I grew up during the war. I remember when we sought shelter from the bombs in a hole in the ground next to the house. Having graduated as an expert, I started working in the Breda engineering company”.

Del Vecchio’s heirs

Instead, there are 11 billionaires, including the eight heirs of Leonardo Del Vecchio, who together with 4 billion close the top ten. Among them Claudio Del Vecchio, Luxottica manager Rocco Basilico, Clemente Del Vecchio, Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, Luca Del Vecchio, Marisa Del Vecchio, Nicoletta Zampillo, Del Vecchio’s second and then fourth wife and Paola Del Vecchio.

Berlusconi’s heirs: 1.9 billion each for Marina and Pier Silvio

Only in 38th position are the heirs of Silvio Berlusconi, who passed away on 12 June 2023. Marina Berlusconi boasts an estimated wealth of 1.9 billion as does Pier Silvio Berlusconi. This week, the president of Fininvest, harshly replying to an interview by Carlo De Benedetti, clarified that “Mediaset is not for sale”, is “solid” and has “clear strategies”.

Danilo Iervolino, football and press

Among the new entries, Forbes also includes the publisher Danilo Iervolino, owner of the Salernitana football team and of the weekly L’Espresso since 2022. The magazine refers to an estimated wealth of 1 billion.