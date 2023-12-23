Billions lost after China clamps down on online gambling

The largest gaming company in the world Tencent lost about $43.5 billion in market value in Friday. It saw its shares down about 12.4%, the lowest level since late November 2022.

It comes after China surprisingly imposed strict new rules aimed at to limit the amount of games and prizes that are gathering online chat, reports CNBC.

The new measures plunged stocks and of NetEase and Bilibili – among the largest online gaming markets in the world. NetEase lost $14.7 billion and Bilibili about $307 million in market capitalization.

“The latest regulatory move in the online gaming industry is the last thing the market was hoping to hear from Beijing,” Brian Tikanko, an analyst at Stansberry Research, told CNBC. While well-intentioned, it calls into question the viability of existing business models that are primarily built around rewards to attract users and increase loyalty,” he added.

At the country’s annual legislative meetings in 2021, China’s president Xi Jinping blamed online gaming addiction for the health and mental problems of the youth in the country.

