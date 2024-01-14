Billions of stars in the Milky Way are now clearly visible on a clear night

#Billions #stars #Milky #visible #clear #night

“Especially around these days, when the moon does not show itself, it is dark enough to admire the Milky Way,” Bout explains. “But you have to go to the east or north of the country to escape the air pollution. It is still possible in Zeeland, but not in the Randstad anymore.”

Dark Sky Park

Early birds reporter Henny Radstaak stands with the astronomer Bout on an ice-cold, clear evening at the Ezumakeeg lookout point. This is also a well-known point among bird watchers. It is located in the Lauwersmeer national park, on the Wadden coast and on the border between Groningen and Friesland. Although you can constantly hear the geese in the background, Radstaak is not there for the birds but for the stars.

It is pitch dark, and it is not without reason that the area has been declared a Dark Sky Park. Especially on clear winter evenings like this, when there is a new moon, this is one of the hotspots in the Netherlands for a good view of the Milky Way. The Milky Way is the galaxy in which we find ourselves with the Earth and the Sun.

Looking back in time

So we are looking from within at ‘our’ Milky Way Galaxy, which consists of 200 to 400 billion stars. “I think the great thing is that you look deep into the universe. Astronomically speaking, the individual stars that we see are relatively close, but still thousands of billions of kilometers away. If you see the faint band of the Milky Way, it is much further away. away. So the universe is much bigger. But there are also many other galaxies.”

Jeffrey points to the Andromeda Galaxy, directly above us. We see a faint spot of light. “It is 2.5 million light years away. So we are looking back in time, because the light took 2.5 million years to get to us.”