Bills, help for those with health problems: how it works

#Bills #health #problems #works

Not everyone knows that taxpayers struggling with health problems can count on help paying their bills. Let’s see all the requirements to apply.

Those suffering from health problems – and unfortunately we are talking about millions of Italian citizens – already have to deal with many expenses (for medical treatments, tests, medicines, assistance), in addition to the discomfort of living with a more or less serious illness. In the winter months everything becomes more difficult, even from an economic point of view, with the electricity, gas and water bills which constitute a real drain at the end of the month, especially in this particular historical moment. However, there is a possible way out.

The civilization of a country is also measured by its ability to guarantee access to essential services to those in vulnerable conditions. The Italian population can count on an advanced, solid and efficient welfare system, even if there is still a long way to go. The main support measures are linked to income requirements; among these, a discount on bills if certain ISEE parameters are respected. But there is also another possibility.

Help with bills without income requirements

Available to Italian taxpayers there is also a bonus not strictly linked to income and focused on the health condition of the applicant. The beneficiaries are in fact individuals suffering from serious illnesses or specific pathologies, and the objective is to reduce the economic burden on them and their families (think of those who need constant medical assistance and technological aids to manage their health conditions that consume a lot of energy).

Another strong point of this bonus is its cumulative nature: even those who already benefit from income-related support can request the health bonus. The procedure is usually managed by local authorities, in particular the municipality of residence, and involves the presentation of documents such as the ASL certificate relating to the pathology, the POD code of the user provider and the applicant’s identification documents (tax code, identity card, etc.). As for the value of this support, it is not fixed but varies based on the specific needs of the applicant, and is usually valid for one year (with the possibility of renewing the application upon expiry).