Bills payable in Jirakaiky

Ease. Jirama offers its customers an alternative to pay their bills or to purchase their prepaid credit. Those who want to avoid long queues at Jirama agencies can now do these operations at approved “cash points”, where you can see the Jirama logo and the Jirakaiky sign displayed.

This is a new product from Jirama, which aims to improve and facilitate the relationship of this state company with its customers.

In this Jirakaiky service, either the customer makes the direct payment, presenting to the Jirakaiky agent, the invoice with the amount to be paid. This agent will immediately give the customer the receipt, once the payment transaction is completed. Either, he makes the payment using mobile money. In this case, the Jirakaiky agent is presented with the invoice to pay, but only the customer manages the payment, with their phone. The agent gives a receipt in return. The third option is payment by a third party, in case the customer cannot get to the checkout.

In this case, the Jirakaiky agent receives the invoice, as well as the telephone number for payment. The phone number holder receives a notification allowing them to enter the validation code to pay the bill. The person will receive the verification ticket, instantly. The cost of this service is 1,000 ariary, regardless of the amount of the bill. This Jirakaiky service is already available in Mahazo and Ampasampito. It will be available throughout Antananarivo and will cover the entire island.

Miangalya Ralitera