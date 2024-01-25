Biniam Girmay immediately wipes out the clean sheet for himself and his team in Australia

Biniam Girmay has crowned his excellent start to the season with a quick victory. The Eritrean from the Belgian WorldTour team Intermarché-Wanty sprinted convincingly in a thinned peloton to victory in the Surf Coast Classic, an Australian 1.1 race.

The Surf Coast Classic fills the gap between two WorldTour races down under: the six-day Tour Down Under and next Sunday’s Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.

In the Tour Down Under, Girmay took second place in the points classification thanks to a pack of close places of honor. Today, after 158 km between Lorne and Torquay, it was a complete success: Girmay was clearly the best of 25 riders.

He won ahead of the Italian Elia Viviani and the Australian Corbin Strong. Milan Fretin from Cofidis was the best Belgian in 4th place.

Piet Allegaert, a teammate of Fretin, was the second Belgian in the top 10 in 8th place.

It was the first victory of the early cycling season for both Girmay and Intermarché-Wanty.

The 23-year-old Eritrean made a name for himself in 2022 with a win in Ghent-Wevelgem and a stage in the Tour of Italy, but endured a difficult season last year in which he could not live up to the high expectations. A heavy fall in the Tour of Flanders did not help either.

