Biografi Abu Ishaq Ibrahim Ibn Yahya Az-Zarqali

#Biografi #Abu #Ishaq #Ibrahim #Ibn #Yahya #AzZarqali

December 18, 2023 21:40 |

Updated: December 18, 2023 21:53

Kompasiana is a blogging platform. This content is the responsibility of the blogger and does not represent the views of the Kompas editorial team.

Image Source: Encyclopedia.com

Biography

Abu Ishaq Ibrahim Ibn Yahya Az-Zarqali

(Islamic Figures in the Field of Astronomy)

Abu Ishaq Ibrahim ibn Yahya al-Zarqali, born around 1029 AD in Toledo, Spain, was a Muslim scientist who symbolized excellence in astronomy and mathematics during the Islamic Golden Age. Al-Zarqali grew up in an intellectual atmosphere in Toledo, a city center that embraces cultural and scientific diversity. His strong education involved deep study in mathematics, astronomy, and physics, equipping him with a solid knowledge base. Zarqal Astrolabe. One of Al-Zarqali’s greatest contributions was the development of the astrolabe. This instrument, which was originally used for navigation purposes, developed into a major astronomical instrument for measuring the position of celestial bodies and determining the time accurately. He also created the Zarqal Astrolabe, the result of Al-Zarqali’s improvement and development, becoming a highly valued tool in the global scientific community. Al-Zarqali not only created the astrolabe, but also compiled the “Toledan Tables,” a collection of astronomical tables that help accurately measure the positions of celestial bodies. This work became a standard reference in the Islamic world and medieval Europe, providing the foundation for more accurate observation of the sky. In addition to being an astronomer and mathematician, Al-Zarqali is known as an expert maker of scientific instruments. His technical skills in designing and making scientific tools laid the foundation for the further development of science. His influence extended far beyond his lifetime. Al-Zarqali’s works played a key role in transmitting scientific knowledge from the Islamic world to Europe, helping to spark the revolutionary era of the Scientific Renaissance. Abu Ishaq Ibrahim ibn Yahya al-Zarqali died around 1087 AD. However, his legacy lives on, and his influence can be seen in the development of science and technology. Al-Zarqali is one of the central figures in the history of science, who not only made a valuable contribution to the heyday of Islam, but also to the development of the whole world. Al-Zarqali, with his intelligence and perseverance, reached the pinnacle of excellence in science in his time. His scientific and technological heritage continues to inspire modern researchers, encouraging us to appreciate and understand his extraordinary contribution in shaping the history of human science.

Reference

Saliba, George. “A History of Arabic Astronomy: Planetary Theories During the Golden Age of Islam. New York University Press, 1994.

King, David A. “Astronomy in the Service of Islam.” Variorum Reprints, 1983.

Ragep, F. J. “AlZarql and Ibn alHaytham: A Comparative Study of Their Astronomical Theories.” Arabic Sciences and Philosophy, 2007.

King, David A. “Islamic Astronomy.” In “Astronomy Before the Telescope,” British Museum Press, 1999.

Kennedy, Edward S. “A Survey of Islamic Astronomical Tables.” Transactions of the American Philosophical Society, 1956.