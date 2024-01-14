BIOGRAPHY. Romuals Ražuks, the “flag bearer” of the time of the barricades: “We were able to choose the right tactics in that difficult situation”

#BIOGRAPHY #Romuals #Ražuks #flag #bearer #time #barricades #choose #tactics #difficult #situation

Romualds Ražuks

Romuald Ražuk’s name is associated with the time of the barricades for many. No wonder, because from 1990 to 1992 he was the chairman of the Latvian People’s Front (LTF). Romuald Ražuk’s contribution to the recovery of Latvia’s independence cannot be underestimated, because he, together with other members of the LTF board, planned and managed the activities of the front departments throughout Latvia, preparing for the possible fight for the defense of Latvia’s independence. The developed strategy also bore fruit during the barricades of January 1991, successfully allowing to overcome this moment of crisis.

Currently, Romualds Ražuks is busy with academic work, but he finds time to follow what is happening in the world. Memories of events that took place 33 years ago are also very useful in evaluating the current world situation and modeling possible future events. It is clear that no one can predict exactly what, where and when it will happen, but Romualds Ražuks hopes that after some time the great global upheaval will subside, and he has high hopes for our young generation.

Even today, there are generations who remember the time of the barricades very well. But that alone is not enough, because the new generation must be reminded of these historical events, and we must all realize the importance of these decisive moments. Romualds Ražuks has written a book about the time of the barricades, “Latvijas Tautas fronte barikadės”, which clearly and simply reflects the events of January 1991 in Latvia, delving into their causes and course. On January 20, another day of commemoration of the defenders of the barricades of 1991 will be celebrated.

Romualds Ražuks believes that this tradition is nurtured not so much by the state as by the society itself: “1995. the association of barricade participants was founded in 2011, which has existed for almost 30 years. Considering the extent to which these two weeks of barricades have gone into the historical and almost genetic memory of the people, the tradition established and diligently maintained by the association is gaining support among the people. In fact, it is not a single day of remembrance when we celebrate the barricades, our events will continue for a whole week – from January 13th to 20th. There are still no problems in convening representatives of all involved ministries, Riga Municipality, State Police, NBS to working groups to prepare barricade commemoration events.

This tradition has taken root over the years, and it is very satisfying to have managed to embody it. Of course, we should also mention the establishment of the 1991 Barricade Museum in 1996, which is located in Old Riga, Krāmu Street 3. Before the barricades, there was the Agricultural Correspondence Technical School, but now this building has changed significantly. Together with the establishment of the museum, we restored the ceiling and wall paintings of the 18th century. It is a German-Baltic house, and we are really very pleased that we are still maintaining this building in its historical, original appearance.”

Romualds Ražuks believes that the new generation’s view of the time of the country’s reconstruction has also changed for the better: “I’ll admit that a couple of years ago, the thoughts and reviews about the time of the barricades from the new generation, more perhaps from the so-called progressive camp, seemed quite bad to me. Such rhymes appeared – well, what are those barricades compared to global events. It’s hard for me to imagine what was meant by that – most likely not to exaggerate, not to glorify that time. However, the events in Ukraine cut down all such sentiments like with an axe, no one dares to say such things anymore, because, of course, the situation has changed.

In the past, the week of barricades was spent every January in such a respectful mood, but without widespread public involvement and attendance – mainly in local governments, some associations, organizations. We jointly organized these events on the scale of Riga, but they went quite quietly. However, for a couple of years now, working in the working group on organizing January events, people’s activity and desire to participate, celebrate these events has at least doubled. The understanding of what we were going towards then and what the Ukrainians are going towards now has also changed, because these parallels come to light.

The tragic, terrible fate and example of Ukraine has created a gap in the consciousness of the new generation of people about what we achieved then and what we avoided.”

Looking in the past at the measures taken at critical moments, Romualds Ražuks is satisfied that the then LTF management did not make any significant mistakes: “The main thing was to maintain the unity of the society, not to create divisions. If it happened, it would be remembered for decades. You don’t have to look far for examples – just look at Georgia, where there have been three civil wars. Not in all cases, misfortunes and mistakes can be blamed on Moscow. It was also very difficult for them to agree with each other on behalf of the highest goals of independence. We avoided such confusion. Yes, there have been various events, but you will agree that we did not commit truly irreparable mistakes that would, for example, divide society or cause bloodshed caused by us. I think it is perhaps my greatest satisfaction that we were able to choose the right tactics in that difficult situation.

Secondly, the barricades were not built on the spur of the moment, so to speak. Neither the Song Festival nor any other mass event can be suddenly organized, imagining that people will simply gather and all sing together or do something else harmoniously. The barricades were prepared in a planned way, I describe everything in detail in my book, day by day. Let’s say, a significant day was May 15, 1990, when our sunny moods created by the May 4 declaration of independence faded away. At that time, our enemies – Interfront, cadets and officers of the Alkšņi military school and other members of the Communist Party “stormed” the Supreme Council with the aim of breaking into it and overthrowing our parliament. That evening, at the meeting of the LTF board, we made a threatening statement for the first time – if our Supreme Council is attacked, the LTF reserves the right to call hundreds of thousands of our supporters from all corners of Latvia to protect the Supreme Council. Because our army and National Guard did not exist yet, the Riga militia was good if neutral, we did not protect the country’s borders. There was no customs, no network of diplomatic services, no secret services, we didn’t have anything else at that time.

Here, and since May 15, in fact, we were preparing and welcomed January with a developed plan for X hour. Everything was provided for in it – what objects we would defend, what steps we would take to prevent a coup, but the second part of the document also described how we would act if such a coup did happen suddenly. Ten years after the barricades, in 2001, we held a major conference to which Professor Gene Sharp, the best-known researcher of historical methods of nonviolent resistance, had come from the United States.

He said: Latvians, you had a plan, each person knew what to do, you chose the right tactic – non-violent resistance, and that’s why you succeeded.”

Romualds Ražuk also emphasizes the current uncertainty due to Russia’s aggressive and unpredictable actions and points to the shortcomings in civil defense: “If we were to draw parallels with the current situation, of course, another thing worries me – nowhere is it said that we will not be attacked in the form of a direct or indirect hybrid war. Do we have a concrete plan and are our people clear about what needs to be done and by whom? This is not a reproach to any specific official or service, but the whole society, government, various groups should be ready for such a possibility. If we are all ready – both the National Armed Forces and the public know what to do in the event of a crisis, then it will be much less likely that Russia will try to invade here.

As for whether we have such an action plan or not, I am not going to judge the affairs of the army, because it is, after all, a specific area where many things are not made public for understandable reasons. But the public should know what is planned as part of civil protection, including what the evacuation routes are, where to gather if necessary, what shelters we have, how notification will be provided, what systems are involved in the whole process. All of this would be necessary, but it seems to me that we unfortunately do not have such a system. This is perhaps the case in some municipalities, where there are regular floods, people there are perhaps better prepared, because they know – if not this year, then maybe in three years there will be a flood. But elsewhere, I think, there are big flaws in this area.

I believe that we need to improve a lot, because we are not really ready.”

In the media, all politicians and officials, both domestic and representatives of the NATO bloc countries, have mentioned many times that the concept of the fifth article of the mutual defense agreement guarantees the security of all member states, because Russia or any other enemy will not dare to attack NATO. However, society is still not 100% sure about it. Invited to express his thoughts on this issue, Romualds Ražuks says: “You see, now it is being said that NATO’s plans have changed. But very recently, the Prime Minister of Estonia almost shouted, pointing out that NATO’s plans are like this – let’s say, if Russia invades here, occupies some territory, then after only a few days NATO will kick them out. I also now read that American military bases are being placed in Finland.

Sweden has not even joined NATO yet, but such military bases are also about to be deployed. We do not have such American military bases. There is an international NATO contingent of about a thousand men, led by Canadians. The Lithuanians plan to deploy a German brigade, but it has not yet arrived either. Therefore, I am quite concerned about whether the armed forces that are here at the moment are sufficient. Therefore, our citizens should be prepared, all the abilities of our society should be mobilized, and this requires defense training in schools, compulsory service, and the National Guard. Everything should be strengthened to the extent that they can resist themselves for at least two days. If we do not do this and allow the aggressors to invade here, as they did in Ukraine, even not for a long time, we know very well how irreparable the consequences will be. The forces that the Baltics have should be used very usefully and thoughtfully, so that this defense, resistance, no matter what we call it, is planned and well organized for all together on the Baltic scale. Then at least we will be able to resist and hold our ground for a while while NATO gathers its forces and will undoubtedly grind that Russia into flour. But you also have to understand what the Prime Minister of Estonia said at the time – imagine what will happen if they have been here for even a week.”

Very many people both in Latvia and elsewhere in Europe and even in Ukraine itself until the beginning of the real war did not believe that in the 21st century such large-scale warfare and subsequent cruelty was possible in Europe. The Russian invasion was an eye opener for many. Romualds Razuk believes that this disbelief allowed Russia to cause great damage at the very beginning of the war: “Yes, before the events in Ukraine, it was hard to imagine something like that. The Ukrainians also did not believe until the last moment and resisted what the American intelligence services said, even though these intelligence agents abandoned all their order, traditions and openly said that there would be an invasion. The Ukrainians replied that it is not logical, but there will be sanctions, if Russia needs it, they will have huge losses.

However, we see that a completely different logic operates in Russia. This is not an adequate logic of normal people, so anything can happen there contrary to how we understand it within the framework of our understanding of the world order.

Even without taking into account the most elementary economic and political expediency, there is simply some kind of maniacal idea of ​​obsession, which is absolutely incomprehensible and inexcusable to us, and because of which we too can seriously suffer. Therefore, in addition to all the priorities that the government has already announced, another no less important goal should be actualized, namely, the preparation of society and all forces for such a potential invasion. There is no need to wait whether it will be in a year or in nine years. Preparations for this should start immediately, because for now, I think, there is still a lot of uncertainty on this issue.”

Romualds Ražuks does not deny that the Ukrainians faced many problems during the war and that they are at least partially to blame, but he admires the ability of the Ukrainians to unite at such a critical moment and drive the opponents from the conquered territories: “Of course they have difficulties there. The President’s strength lies in the fact that he did not panic or evacuate when the Americans offered it to him, but stayed where he was. Undoubtedly, there are a lot of problems in Ukraine, they were there at every step even before this invasion, although they are not comparable to those caused by the war.

In this regard, again we can remember our awakening, the barricades and the decisions we made then and the reforms we implemented. In Ukraine, this process of change dragged on for too long, until recently, when the last monuments to Lenin were finally demolished – as a symbol of everything that happened or did not happen there during the thirty years of independence. Now, in a sense, the Ukrainians are partly also paying a heavy price for not doing what the Baltic states did in their time. It is obvious. But at the same time there is this ability of Ukrainians to receive, mobilize and resist the aggressor. I absolutely do not agree that the Ukrainians are now losing or that their attack has completely failed. Comparing the situation in the war in 2022 and 2023, one can see the fantastic success of the Ukrainians. Therefore, all the stories we hear now about failures, destructive contradictions are created by Kremlin propaganda. The Ukrainians have achieved enormous success, none of the Kremlin’s declared war goals have been achieved. With that, they have also protected us.”

Remembering that 33 years have just passed since the barricades, which is often called the age of Christ, Romualds Ražuks remembers: “During the revival, I myself was the age of Christ. We came as a new generation that had already received an education, had finished university and had already gained some experience and understanding of the Soviet way of life. You know, each of us had a kind of compressed spring inside, when we spoke one thing at home, another at work, there was one holiday at school, another at home, a kind of schizophrenia. Then the Awakening came, this spring was released with great vigor and energy, and it allowed us – those thirty-year-olds who were in the leadership of the LTF at that time – to do a lot. This release gave us a huge capacity to work and we just managed to do a fantastic amount.

I had a daughter on January 23, 1991, during the barricades. Now I look at my daughter – she is a doctor, endoscopist, gastroenterologist, she has already defended her doctoral thesis. In fact, if we take those 33 years as a reference, just looking at my daughter, I can already tell that now there is another, grown up, mature generation that is already deciding the fate of other people. This society was created by inheriting the national and patriotic. How much they do or don’t disclose it is another matter.

You see, it is extremely stupid that now some of my peers are asking completely unacceptable questions, for example – would our new generation now go to the barricades? How can you ask such a really stupid question when there is freedom all around? They breathe this freedom like air, these young people have no experience of what it means to live in Soviet times. I think if there was danger and someone wanted to take away our freedom, they would all revolt because it would become obvious what we risk losing. Of course, we can tell a lot, but those who have not lived through the time of the barricades still perceive them only as stories, as things seen in a documentary film chronicle. They do not have this experience, so there is no point in asking this type of question.

Rather, I think the value of our barricade experience lies in how we were able to achieve this historic victory. How many Latvians have had them in the 20th century? Let’s be honest, there have been very few victories. The fact that we did it through non-violent resistance is worth a lot and any of our youth in any country can tell and be proud of it. How many other countries regained their independence or won it through non-violent resistance? I do not know. Gene Sharp said that there are about three such examples in history. There was something similar around 1949, the non-violent resistance to the colonizers in India and also later in the Philippines. He had found nothing more in the history of the world. This is something great that our nation was able to accomplish, and the youth should rather be told about this very fact, about the power of an organized nation, but not only about the fact that it was a feat, a self-sacrifice, because no one knew how it would end. I see these two sides to the barricade story. The main task is to create confidence in the new generation – if we succeeded, they will be able to do it too. Understand, otherwise this conversation is not constructive.”

Currently, Romualds Ražuks focuses on academic work on a daily basis. “I am an assistant professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Latvia, I teach health care organization and management,” says Romualds Ražuks. “I am also a retired neurosurgeon, I no longer practice in this field. I have a certificate as a health management physician and I teach this knowledge at the university. Also, at the request of the faculty management, I started teaching civil defense in English, because there was a lack of such a teacher. According to the law, all university graduates must take this course. That’s why I teach civil defense to all those studying English at university, and there are many of them. As positive reviews spread, I now teach the same civil defense to pastors at Stockholm University of Economics, Riga University of Economics and Luther Academy. This is my current academic work. But at the same time, together with my colleagues, I have founded the Heart Health Promotion Alliance to mobilize society with the goal of reducing the number of premature deaths experienced from heart attack or stroke and increasing the number of healthy years lived.”

Commenting on the long-awaited event – the restoration of train traffic between Riga and Vilnius, Romualds Ražuks smiles and says: “I went on the first Vilnius train, because there were my colleagues, members of the Lithuanian Seimas, with whom I once worked in the cooperation group of Lithuanian and Latvian deputies. Of course, the entire project was implemented by professional technocrats, but the members of the Lithuanian Seimas very actively promoted its implementation. I went to the train to thank them and to be really happy about such an event. Because there was no direct train service for many years. What was not said, all kinds of obstacles were mentioned, but finally they overcame them, and the train is moving. This is really an extremely important symbolic step, strengthening the mutual unity of the Baltic states.”

Asked to name what else brings him joy in everyday life, Romualds Ražuk immediately answers: “I am pleased with the new generation. One of the reasons I continue to teach is the opportunity to meet new people. I watch and listen to what they do, what they say, how they evaluate what is happening. A lot of the current problems can be blamed on our secondary education system and the lack of health education in school, among other things. But in general, the young people I meet are motivated, they plan their lives, they know what they want – apart from a small part who shouldn’t be there, because these people could rather be good workers, professionals in their field. But it really makes me happy to know that progress is still moving forward because of the intellectual base of the new generation. Sometimes I would like it to be even faster, better, but I think everything is happening. I can also compare ours with foreigners, because many students from abroad study in my study courses. And in general, ours are really not far behind and in many cases are much superior.”

