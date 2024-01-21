Biomarkers are key when applying precision medicine

#Biomarkers #key #applying #precision #medicine

Acting President of the Spanish Society of Pharmacogenetics and Pharmacogenomics (SEFF)

According to the United States Cancer Institute (NIH), genetic biomarker testing or biological markers is a way to identify (in the blood, urine, or body tissue) genes, proteins, and other substances that offer information about diseases such as cancer. When talking about biomarkers, so-called “tumor markers” are also included, which refer to proteins produced by healthy cells and cancer cells in the body, as well as mutations, changes or patterns in the DNA of a tumor.

Cancer of Each person has a unique set of biomarkersas explained in the NIH and are used in medicine in all phases of the disease: diagnosis, prognosis, stratification, treatment and follow-up. Some biomarkers affect how certain therapies work against cancer, which is why these tests help doctors diagnose and monitor cancer during and after each patient’s treatment since they allow their effectiveness to be evaluated and therapy adjusted according to the patient’s individual response.

Precision medicine is based on the use of biomarkers to personalize treatments according to individual genetic characteristics, improving effectiveness and reducing side effects.

OKSALUD interviews the acting president of the Spanish Society of Pharmacogenetics and Pharmacogenomics (SEFF), Cristina Rodríguez-Antona, who explains the importance of precision medicine and biomarkers in the fight against cancer through specific treatments for each patient since The adverse effects of drugs are a major health problem. A researcher at the National Cancer Research Center (CNIO), the new president of the SEEF is specialized in the discovery of predictive biomarkers of efficacy and toxicity in cancer through genomic approaches. She is the principal investigator of various pharmacogenomics projects focused on oncological treatments and has published more than a hundred scientific papers on this topic.

QUESTION.- How can genetic biomarkers improve the precision and personalization of medical treatments in the National Health Service?

ANSWER.- Carrying out medical interventions based on biomarkers allows us to provide more effective and safe preventive, diagnostic and therapeutic strategies in a personalized way for each patient. This also supports the sustainability of health systems, allowing the rationalization of the use of drugs and therapies that are increasingly more sophisticated, but also more expensive. In the case of pharmacogenetics, the determination of genetic variants associated with toxicity or lack of effectiveness of a drug allows the personalization of pharmacological treatment, improving its effectiveness and safety. The existence of a common catalog of genetic biomarkers in the national health system ensures equitable access to innovation and with maximum quality guarantees.

Q.- What is the relevance of the inclusion of genetic biomarkers in the early diagnosis of diseases, and how could this positively impact the effectiveness of treatments?

A.- Diagnostic markers are critical to detect diseases early and offer better therapeutic options. A clear example is cancer, which can have a very good prognosis in early stages, but is associated with worse survival when detection is late and the disease is in advanced stages or with metastasis.

Q.- How can genetic biomarkers contribute to the identification of people with a genetic predisposition to certain diseases, allowing for more effective preventive interventions?

A.- Using an example in oncology again, if it is known that an individual is a carrier of a mutation that increases the risk of developing cancer, personalized follow-up can be offered that allows early detection of lesions or surgical measures and/or or specific treatments that reduce your risk of developing tumors.

Q.- What are the potential benefits of using genetic biomarkers in optimizing health system resources, by directing specific treatments to those who benefit most?

A.- The use of pharmacogenetic biomarkers has a direct effect on the patient, who has a lower risk of developing toxicities and greater clinical benefit. This translates into an improvement for healthcare systems, as the number of hospitalizations, clinical tests and medical consultations is reduced, in addition to avoiding the cost of treatments that are ineffective or that cause toxicities in some patients.

Q.- To what extent can the inclusion of genetic biomarkers help reduce the adverse side effects of treatments, thus improving the quality of life of patients?

A.- The adverse effects of drugs are a major health problem. Determining a patient’s pharmacogenetic variants can avoid toxicities, by choosing the most appropriate dose or using an alternative drug.

Q.- How could the implementation of biomarkers in the national health service contribute to precision medicine and personalized medical care?

A.- Precision medicine requires specific medical interventions, based on biomarkers. In the case of pharmacogenetics, the “trial and error” system is avoided in the selection of treatments. Knowing the pharmacogenetic profile allows us to use this information to select the dose or drug that best suits each patient, and offer safer and more effective treatments to each individual. The use of pharmacogenetic biomarkers in the health service contributes to precision medicine in our country.

Q.- What are the ethical challenges associated with incorporating genetic information into the health system and how could they be effectively addressed?

A.- The usefulness of pharmacogenetic results is linked to their incorporation into the patients’ clinical history (within a system that guarantees the ethical and legal framework) and to the development of simple tools that tell health professionals how to do use of this information. Most pharmacogenetic biomarkers are not associated with the development of diseases; only when the patient is exposed to a specific drug will there be an effect, whether toxicity or lack of efficacy. This fact makes the ethical implications lower for pharmacogenetic biomarkers than for genetic markers of disease. Even so, pharmacogenetic data must have the same security framework as any other genetic or medical test.

Q.- What are the possible economic impacts of the implementation of genetic biomarkers in the national health service, considering both the initial costs and the long-term savings in ineffective or incorrect treatments?

A.- The use of biomarkers allows the specific need of each patient to be identified, which translates into greater effectiveness in addressing the pathology. For example, by selecting the most appropriate therapy from the beginning, there is a reduction in costs derived from the drugs themselves, and other costs associated with medical tests and interventions and adverse effects, such as hospital admissions or sick leave. The pharmacogenetic profile of an individual can be determined through genetic tests that are often simple and low-cost.