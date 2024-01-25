BIOMETRIC IDENTITY CARD – Enrollment at 15 years old, CIN at 18 years old

Tahina Razafindramalo, Minister of Digital Development, Posts and Telecommunications

Obtaining the biometric national identity card will remain at the majority. The collection of data on the individual can be done from the age of 15.

The biometric National Identity Card (CIN) project will be launched this year by the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Digital Development, Posts and Telecommunications.

According to Minister Tahina Razafindramalo, during an interview with the press, each Malagasy citizen over the age of fifteen will have to go through a preliminary stage called “biometric enrollment” before acquiring their biometric national identity card at eighteen. .

Enrollment consists of collecting data on the civil status of each citizen, such as name, age, sex, parentage. Biometrics refers to an identification technology which consists of transforming a biological or morphological characteristic into a digital fingerprint. Its objective is to attest to the uniqueness of an individual. This information will be stored in a database and used when issuing the biometric identity card.

As indicated in the Strategic Digital Plan (PSN), the existence of a reliable and robust “CITIZENS” base constitutes one of the fundamentals of the digital development and digital transformation of the country. It first makes it possible to control demographics and therefore to put in place appropriate social (hospitals, schools, etc.) and urban (transport, waste management, etc.) infrastructures. Then, it makes it possible to better target the allocation of social assistance to citizens truly in need.

“Biometric enrollment can begin from the age of 15, thus facilitating the preparation of cards when the person concerned has turned 18, in accordance with current legal provisions,” underlines an official of the MNDPT. The actual issuance of the biometric identity card remains a prerogative of the Ministry of the Interior.

Initiative

“The MNDPT acts as a transversal ministry. In other words, it provides support to other ministries in terms of digital development, such as the establishment of a unique identifier for each citizen. The goal is to issue biometric identity cards from the age of 18 only, in coordination with the Ministry of the Interior,” explains Minister Tahina Razafindramalo.

The project, financed to the tune of $140 million by the World Bank, is part of broader initiatives and is aligned with that of the unique identifier which is already being tested in the Urban Commune of Toamasina as well as ‘at the Befelatanana clinic in Antananarivo, thus demonstrating an integrated approach to digital development in the country.

The Madagascar Express