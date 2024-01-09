Bipolar disorder, more related to premature death than smoking

#Bipolar #disorder #related #premature #death #smoking

Las people with bipolar disorder have between four to six times more likely to die prematurely than those who do not suffer from this disease, according to a study from the University of Michigan (USA) published in the journal ‘Psychiatry Research’.

Instead, the People who had ever smoked were about twice as likely to die prematurely than those who had never smoked, whether or not they had bipolar disorder.

“It has long been considered that the Bipolar disorder is a risk factor for mortalitybut always through the prism of other common causes of death,” explained the lead author of the study and data manager of the research program of the Heinz C. Prechter Bipolar Research Program, Anastasia Yocum.

“We wanted to look at it on its own in comparison to conditions and lifestyle behaviors that are also linked to higher rates of premature death,” he added.

Yocum and his colleagues, including Prechter Program Director Melvin McInnis, began by examine deaths and related factors among 1,128 people who had volunteered for the program’s long-term study of people with and without bipolar disorder.

They discovered that All but 2 of the 56 deaths since the study began in 2006 were in the group of 847 people in the study who had bipolar disorder.

With statistical adjustments, their analysis shows that having a diagnosis of bipolar disorder made someone six times more likely to die over a 10-year period than people in the same study who did not have bipolar disorder.

In comparison, study participants who had ever smoked or were over 60 years old were more than twice as likely to die in that same period as people who had never smoked or were under 60 years old, regardless of bipolar status.

ANOTHER GROUP HAD SIMILAR DATA

The researchers then turned to another source of data to see if they found the same effect. They analyzed the anonymized records of more than 18,000 patients receiving primary care through Michigan Medicine, the academic medical center of the University of Michigan.

In this group, the People with bipolar disorder were four times more likely to die during the study period than those without a history of bipolar disorder.

The team studied the records of more than 10,700 people with bipolar disorder and a comparison group of just over 7,800 people without any psychiatric disorder.

The only factor associated with a greater probability of dying during the study period in this group of people was high blood pressure.

Those with hypertension were five times more likely to die than those with normal blood pressure, whether or not they had bipolar disorder.

On the contrary, the Smokers were twice as likely to die as those who had never smoked in this sample, and those over 60 years of age were three times more likely to die, in both cases regardless of bipolar status.

“To our great surprise, in both samples we found that having bipolar disorder carries a much higher risk of premature death than smoking,” said McInnis, a professor of psychiatry at the U-M School of Medicine.

McInnis is confident that the findings galvanize medical and public health communities to take more steps to address the many factors that contribute to this high risk of death in people with bipolar disorder.

“Over the years, all kinds of programs have been launched to prevent smoking and raise awareness about cardiovascular diseases, but never a campaign of such magnitude for mental health,” he indicated, noting that around 4 percent of Americans live with bipolar disorder, while about 11.5 percent of Americans smoke.

OTHER DIFFERENCES BETWEEN GROUPS

Yocum and McInnis note that people with bipolar disorder in both groups were much more likely than people without bipolar disorder to have ever smoked, which is consistent with previous studies.

Nearly half (47%) of UM patients with bipolar disorder had a history of smokingas were 31% of Prechter’s participants with bipolar disorder.

In comparison, the percentage of smokers among those without bipolar disorder was 29 percent in the UM patients and 8 percent in the Prechter participants.

Las People with bipolar disorder in both groups were also much more likely to be women, and female sex was associated with a slightly lower risk of premature death.

In Prechter’s cohort, people with bipolar disorder were much more likely to have asthma, diabetes, hypertension, migraines, fibromyalgia, and thyroid conditions than those who had not been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Among the Prechter study participants with bipolar disorder, being a smoker and scoring higher over time on a standardized survey of depressive symptoms were associated with a double the risk of death compared to participants with bipolar disorder. bipolar but did not smoke or scored lower over time on depression ratings.

Likewise, the researchers found no relationship between the risk of death and the number of years that participants in the Prechter study had been taking medication for mental health symptoms.