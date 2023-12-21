BIPT imposes a fine of 1 million euros on Telenet for making the switch difficult – IT Pro – News

#BIPT #imposes #fine #million #euros #Telenet #making #switch #difficult #Pro #News

The Belgian Institute for Postal Services and Telecommunications has imposed a fine of 1 million euros on the provider Telenet. The regulator states that Telenet deliberately makes it difficult for customers to switch to another provider.

Telenet has not complied with the Easy Switch legislation, BIPT says. This legally established procedure should make it easier for subscribers to switch to a new provider by linking a unique identification code to the services that the customer purchases. This means that the customer only needs to pass on this code to a new provider, after which this operator can cancel the services with the old provider. BIPT states that this should lead to less administration for the consumer and that the risk of double invoicing is reduced or even eliminated.

According to the Royal Decree of 2022, all providers in Belgium must offer Easy Switch as a standard procedure to subscribers who want to switch. BIPT has said that this was not the case at the majority of the almost ninety Telenet points of sale. The provider is said to have broken the law and the regulator therefore imposed a fine of one million euros. Telenet has not yet responded to this decision.