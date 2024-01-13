Bird flu is spreading again in the Czech Republic. Veterinarians have already detected 12 outbreaks this year

#Bird #flu #spreading #Czech #Republic #Veterinarians #detected #outbreaks #year

Veterinarians in the Czech Republic discovered another outbreak of bird flu. This year alone, 12 of them have been registered. The last one is located in a small poultry farm in Novojičín, where eight hens died.

Veterinarians confirmed this year’s twelfth outbreak of bird flu in the Czech Republic in a small poultry farm in the village of Trnávka near Nové Jičín. “On Thursday, the breeder reported the death of eight out of 20 reared laying hens,” the State Veterinary Administration (SVS) reported on its website.

Veterinarians took samples and the examination subsequently confirmed the presence of bird flu. The remaining poultry in the farm will be culled. “In the case of this outbreak, the regional veterinary administration will also use the option not to define closed zones around the affected breeding and not to announce extraordinary veterinary measures for breeders in them,” added SVS.

Still, experts appeal to poultry farmers to follow biosecurity rules. In the Moravian-Silesian Region, this is already the second outbreak of bird flu this year. The first was discovered by veterinarians at a poultry breeder in the Stará Bělá district of Ostrava.

Since last July, the Czech Republic has had the status of a bird flu-free country. However, that changed as soon as the new year arrived.

A falcon was also infected in Mosteck last year. Watch the report (7/2023):

