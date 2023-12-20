Bird Global, the electric scooter company, files for bankruptcy

#Bird #Global #electric #scooter #company #files #bankruptcy

Listen to the audio version of the article

Bird Global Inc, the company that brought electric scooters to the sidewalks of major cities around the world – including Italy – has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Florida.

The company, based in Miami, listed assets and liabilities of between $100 million and $500 million in a court filing. The filing protects the company from creditors as it tries to get approval for a plan to repay them.

Unicorn

A former Uber Technologies Inc. executive, Travis VanderZanden, founded Bird in 2017. It allows customers to remotely unlock scooters and rent them through an app. The model was widely copied and turned Bird into one of the fastest startups to reach a $1 billion valuation.

The collapse of stocks

Bird’s shares have fallen this year as enthusiasm for scooters faded, and in September the NYSE initiated delisting proceedings against the company after its average global market capitalization for a consecutive 30-day period trading had fallen below $15 million.

Bird said it will operate as normal during the restructuring process and that its lenders have entered into a “stalking horse” sales agreement. The company aims to complete the sales process within 120 days. The European and Canadian operations are not part of the bankruptcy proceedings.