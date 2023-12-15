“Bird Opera” returns to the stage of the Latvian National Opera

#Bird #Opera #returns #stage #Latvian #National #Opera

The “Bird Opera” by the composer Jānis Lūsēns and the author of the libretto Māras Zālīte will be seen again on the stage of the Latvian National Opera from January 11. The musical director and conductor of the production is Andris Veismanis. The director of “Bird Opera” is Banyuta Rubesa, the revival director and choreographer is Elita Bukovska, the set designer is Ieva Jurjāne, the costume designer is Kristīne Jurjāne, the lighting designer is Pols Matīsens, the National Opera informs.

The premiere of “Bird Opera” took place in 2000, has been performed more than 150 times so far, has undergone several renovations, becoming one of the most popular performances of Latvian children of all time.

Operdiva’s canary Pipinella reports with great concern that her lover – the world’s best tenor Cīps – has disappeared. Dr. Doolittle and his trusted friends are involved in the search – the parrot Polynesia, the pig Gebgeba, the dog Jip, as well as the best connoisseur of the streets of London, the cheeky Zvirbulen. Will Cīps be there and the opera will be staged? Will Dr. Doolittle succeed in defeating the evil con man Mr. Dornton? From January 11, you will hear, see and feel more in the legendary “Bird Opera” by Jānis Lūsēns and Māras Zālītes.

The artists and soloists of the Latvian National Opera Choir Inga Šlubovska-Kanceviča, Dana Bramane, Ilona Bagele, Dace Bērziņa, Laura Grecka, Gundega Ādamsone, Raimonds Bramanis, Andris Ludvigs, Dainis Kalnačs, Juris Ādamsons, Rihards Millers, Andris Lapiņš, Andris Kipļuks, Krišjānis Norvelis, Rihards Macanovskis, Kārlis Saržants, Kalvis Kalniņš, Armands Siliņš-Bergmanis, Viesturs Vītols and guest artist Atis Ieviņš and others.