Birds Stay Flying Primal with Feather Extensions

Trubus.id—Feather extensions improve the flight performance of parrots. Bent beak feathers are reattached because they are damaged. As a result, it interferes with the ability to fly. Even though the free fly event is a routine agenda for half-billed hobbyists.

In this weekly event, fans let the crooked beak fly and then return it to its owner. Free flying is beneficial for birds. “Flying activities train the bird’s muscles so they remain flexible,” said hobbyist and parrot practitioner in Bekasi, West Java Province, Darmawan Tejo Utomo.

According to Darmawan, free flying activities also burn calories so that birds do not become obese. Damage to wing feathers means birds are forced to stop flying freely. According to Darmawan, the main trigger for feather damage is the behavior of the bird itself and other birds.

They can hurt themselves if the owner is not attentive. Sometimes birds attack each other with their beaks or claws. Naturally damaged feathers require 2-3 months to recover completely.

So it is necessary to connect feathers, feathers. What most influences the ability to fly are the wing and tail feathers. Wings to lift the body, soar, turn and land. The closer the damaged feather is to the tip of the wing, the more it disrupts the bird’s flight.

Meanwhile, the tail helps with turning and braking maneuvers when perched. The feathers on the two parts are what are usually connected when damaged. Darmawan uses real feathers from fellow beaks. He collects it from birds that molt (moult) as a connecting material.

The way to do this is to cut the damaged feathers at the end so they can be easily joined together with the connecting feathers. Next, he cuts the base of the extension feathers, matching the remaining pieces of original feathers.

He said, “The principle is to connect real fur with a connector. Real fur has to be there, otherwise I can’t connect.” He put the two feathers together with small pieces of bamboo and then attached them with glue.

The direction of the extension feathers follows the original feathers. Then he smoothed the joints with sandpaper so they wouldn’t be easily damaged when the bird was grooming. After the two feathers were perfectly attached, he spread the bird’s wings and then closed them again to ensure that the joints did not get tangled.

Next, the connected feathers fall off on their own as the feathers change. Splicing a single feather takes about 10 minutes. Darmawan limits the number of feathers connected to a maximum of 6 strands on each side or 12 strands on both sides.

More than that, it actually interferes with flying because of the weight of the connecting bamboo. Moreover, if the damage is only on one side, the bird can still fly even if it is tilted. The joining of many feathers is for aesthetic purposes, not for flying purposes.

All types of hooked beaks can be feathered, but not for all ages. Darmawan limits the age to a minimum of 7 months or the feathers have grown completely.