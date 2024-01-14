Birgitta Ed about the trip to South America: It was just us

#Birgitta #trip #South #America

full screen The family’s journey was criticized by representatives within the Moderates. Photo: Peter Wixtröm

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has returned from the criticized birthday trip to South America.

For Aftonbladet, the wife Birgitta Ed now reveals that he had a special emergency bag if duty called.

– Ulf had a special suit bag with him with a dark suit and a white shirt in case he had to go somewhere.

Just before Christmas, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson traveled with his family to Uruguay and Argentina in South America on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

The ten-day trip was strongly criticized by several representatives within the Moderates who believed that the trip was extremely ill-timed in view of the declining public opinion figures and the troubled situation in the outside world.

But the prime minister took the criticism in stride.

– I am away from government meetings, but not in other ways. I’m always on duty, so it doesn’t matter. It is clear that it is possible to be away physically for just over a week without it being a problem. No problem. But if something happens, I’ll go home again, he told Aftonbladet a few days before departure.

full screen Melinda Jacobs and Birgitta Ed. Photo: Shimoda Media

“Just us”

Now the Kristersson family is back in Sweden and on Monday hosted the Cancer Foundation’s fundraising gala “Sing! Together against cancer” room at Cirkus in Stockholm. Birgitta Ed arrived with friend and foster mother Melinda Jacobs, whose wedding to E-type she was officiant for and which Ulf Kristersson was heavily criticized for having attended.

Aftonbladet had a chat with Birgitta Ed about the birthday trip.

– The trip was great. I wrote to one of our daughters this morning that it was really wonderful to be away with the whole family for so many days. It was just us and it was so lovely.

Did the Prime Minister have a nice birthday?

– Yes, I think he thinks so. He actually seems pleased. It feels fun.

– Actually, you wouldn’t have had to go that far, because the point is to be together. But it was still so nice.

full screen Birgitta Ed and Ulf Kristersson at the wedding between Martin “E-type” Eriksson and Melinda Jacobs. Photo: Carolina Byrmo

Emergency kit ready

As Ulf Kristersson explained to Aftonbladet in December, he was prepared to cancel the trip if duty called. But rushing out in swimming trunks was not an option for the prime minister, who was ready with a pre-packed emergency bag in case the phone rang.

– Ulf had a special suit bag with him with a dark suit and a white shirt in case he had to go somewhere.

But now the shirt has come into use when Ulf Kristersson recently went to the People and Defense National Conference 2024 in Sälen.

– So last night I ironed that shirt. He normally irons everything, but now I ironed it because he was going to Sälen seven this morning. Then I thought how good that he didn’t have to use it during our trip. It wasn’t necessary.