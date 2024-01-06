Bitcoin and a chunk of Mount Everest will be flown to the moon

#Bitcoin #chunk #Mount #Everest #flown #moon

Company outer space Astrobotic will launch its first mission to Moon next week. This mission will carry a number of unique payloads, ranging from science instruments, Bitcoin until chunks Everest Mountain.

This mission is part of the first launch of the Peregrine lander designed by Astrobotic. This spacecraft will be flown using the United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket on January 8 2024 at 2.18 Florida time, United States.

If everything goes smoothly, the Peregrine probe will arrive and land on the surface of the Moon at the end of February 2024. Astrobotic plans to land this probe in an area called Sinus Viscositatis which is known to have unique geological characteristics.

Peregrine is set to break several records on this mission, including becoming the first commercial spacecraft to land on another celestial body and the first US spacecraft to land on the Moon since the Apollo missions.

On this trip, Peregrine will carry a number of important cargoes. This mission will carry several NASA research instruments to study the Moon in more depth and prepare for a manned mission to Moon.

These instruments include, among others Laser Retro-Reflector Array (LRA) which uses laser light to accurately calculate the distance between the Earth and the Moon, Linear Energy Transfer Spectrometer (LETS) to measure radiation levels on the Moon’s surface, and Neutron Spectrometer System (NSS) to search for hydrogen which could lead to potential water sources on the Moon.

Other countries such as Mexico and Germany also sent research equipment through this mission. Mexico sent Colmena, its first mission to the Moon, which consisted of five small robots that could self-assemble to form solar panels.

Germany sent an M-42 radiation detection device that could measure and analyze space radiation levels on its way to the Moon and on the surface. Carnegie Mellon University in the US also sent a small robot explorer called Iris Lunar, as quoted from Gizmodo, Saturday (6/1/2024).

Apart from important instruments, Peregrine also brought unique ‘souvenirs’ from Earth. One of them is the DHL MoonBox which consists of 24 capsules containing photos, novels, school projects, and chunks Everest Mountain. There are also capsules containing the ashes of famous figures in the world of science fiction such as writer Arthur C. Clarke and Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry.

Peregrine also carries crypto-themed content contributed by BitMex and Bitcoin Magazine. This project will bring physical Bitcoins decorated with engraved private keys, Genesis Block text engraved on a metal disc, as well as a hologram of the Bitcoin Magazine logo.

