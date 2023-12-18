Bitcoin and crypto down after first red week in months

The crypto market starts the new week in the red. Bitcoin (BTC) fell sharply after midnight and took the majority of the market with it. It’s a bad start to a week that follows the first red week in a long time. In this morning update we will inform you about the current state of affairs on the market.

Crypto update: market in the red, but BONK is rising extremely fast

Bitcoin price drops to $41,000

Bitcoin ended a week in the red for the first time in early October. To be precise, the bitcoin price fell last week from $43,805 to $40,226. This reflects a total decline of 5.51%.

For the time being, Bitcoin continues in the same vein. Yesterday it was trading mostly around $41,900. Just after 6 p.m. the price almost reached $42,400. The price remained around $42,000 until 10 p.m. before a downward trend was initiated. After midnight it gained momentum, and the low is currently equal to around $ 40,800.

The bitcoin price of the past 24 hours. – Source: CoinMarketCap

However, the price is currently not far from this. At the time of writing, the BTC price on crypto exchange Bybit is equal to $41,080. On the Dutch crypto exchange Bitvavo, the BTC price in euros amounts to 37,629. Compared to 24 hours ago, BTC is down 2.11%.

The next important support level is just above $40,000. Looking up, the $42,400 price point could provide some necessary selling pressure.

Solana, cardano in avalanche dalen hard

Looking at the rest of the market, there is an abundance of red. Every top 10 cryptocurrency has suffered a decline over the past 24 hours. For example, ethereum is down 1.97%, build ‘n build (BNB) has fallen by 2.08%, ripple (XRP) has fallen by 2. 02% and dogecoin (DOGE) with 3.37%.

Today’s biggest losers are solana (SOL), cardano (ADA) and avalanche (AVAX). Solana has lost 4.71%, cardano has fallen by 4.77% and avalanche even by 6.41%.

