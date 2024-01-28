Bitcoin could fall back to the mid-$20,000s, market expert warns

#Bitcoin #fall #mid20000s #market #expert #warns

Although bitcoin (BTC) has been able to rise slightly in recent days, the price is underperforming expectations.

Two weeks ago, the first bitcoin spot ETFs were launched in the US. The market had expected a significant increase, but we saw the opposite happen.

However, many market experts report that they believe this correction is not over yet, including Chris Burniske, former head of ARK Invest’s crypto department.

🎁 Start the new year well: €10 free crypto of your choice

Bitcoin price can fall to the area between $24,000 and $29,0000

Burniske, partner at venture capitalist Placeholder, warns his followers on Twitter of a sharp fall in the price of bitcoin.

He reports on January 25 that he thinks bitcoin will fall lower than most investors expect. He sees the price dropping at least to the area between $30,000 and $36,000.

However, he adds that he wouldn’t be surprised if bitcoin even drops somewhere into the “mid to high 20s.” By that he means somewhere between $24,000 and $29,000.

However, Burniske doesn’t exactly explain in detail why he expects this. He names possible reasons as “crypto market specific, macro, adoption, new product development” and explains:

“But don’t ignore that we just saw our first parabolas of the cycle, and they are now breaking… and macro looks precarious on a number of levels. New product innovations are close, but not quite there yet… things still feel isolated.”

More negative bitcoin predictions last week

After this correction the way should be open for an increase towards the all-time high (ATH) from the previous bull market, around $69,000.

However, Burniske warns, this will be volatile, take months and be accompanied by complications fakeouts. These are false signals or feint movements in the bitcoin price that cause the trend to appear to break for a while.

That’s why he says that “patience is your friend.” He also warns that other coins are likely to fall by larger percentages than bitcoin.

Nevertheless, Burniske remains very positive about the long term. However, he is far from the only market expert who was negative about the short-term price last week.

Arthur Hayes, former CEO of BitMEX, also warned of a crash to $30,000 a few days ago. Analyst Ali Martinez also warned about this.

Contrary to these predictions, we have actually seen a small increase in the bitcoin price in recent days.

Post Views: 1.674