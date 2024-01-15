Bitcoin crashes and sentiment completely changes in the crypto market

#Bitcoin #crashes #sentiment #completely #crypto #market

Recent positive developments in the world of cryptocurrencies have taken a striking turn. Following the launch of the long-awaited Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETF) in the United States, the bitcoin price rose to nearly $49,000, a two-year high. However, this advance was short-lived; the market is now going through an uncertain period and the BTC price has plummeted by double digits. This decline has also resulted in a complete change in sentiment in the market.

Bitcoin risks 40% crash, Arthur Hayes warns of 2 risks

Bitcoin news

ETF hype and market impact

The influence of the Bitcoin ETF on the market appears to be weakening. Investors appear to be taking profits amid the reduced hype, which is reflected in bitcoin’s moves. This is especially notable in the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, an essential indicator of market sentiment. According to this index, between January 11 and 14 we saw a steady decline from 76 to 60% in the index, a decline of 21%. Although the index is still in the Greed zone, this decline indicates declining buying interest in the market.

The hype surrounding the arrival of Bitcoin spot ETFs was of course enormous, but now that the ETFs have actually been approved, this hype has quickly faded away. It seems that the market had already expected the approval of the ETFs, or was already ‘priced in’.

Ethereum ETFs: the next step?

The focus in the crypto world is now shifting from Bitcoin ETFs to the possible approval of a similar product for Ethereum (ETH). Whether and when such investment products for the largest altcoin will appear on the market is of course still unclear. In any case, JPMorgan, the largest investment bank in the world, does not think the chances are great.

These recent developments in the crypto arena show that the initial excitement surrounding Bitcoin ETFs is fading. This phenomenon highlights the dynamic and sometimes unpredictable nature of the crypto market. As bitcoin struggles to maintain its position above $40,000, attention is shifting to new opportunities such as Ethereum ETFs.

