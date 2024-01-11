Bitcoin ETF approved by the SEC! What does this mean for the cryptocurrency market?

#Bitcoin #ETF #approved #SEC #cryptocurrency #market

Few people expected that after Tuesday’s hacking of the SEC account on X (formerly Twitter) and the firm denials that Bitcoin ETFs were not approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission in the United States, there would be an official approval of such funds on Wednesday.

Bitcoin ETF will be available on Thursday

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the US made a landmark decision on Wednesday, approving changes to regulations that will enable the creation of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) investing in Bitcoin in the United States.

This long-awaited move opens access to the world of cryptocurrencies for institutional investors. The first of these ETFs are scheduled to begin trading on Thursday.

– We are now faced with a new set of proposals similar to those we have rejected in the past. However, circumstances have changed. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled that the Commission failed to adequately explain its reasoning in expressing disapproval of the listing and trading of Grayscale’s proposed ETP – said Gary Gensler, chairman of the SEC.

– Accordingly, the court annulled the Grayscale order and referred the case to the Commission. Based on these circumstances and those discussed more fully in the approval decision, I believe that the most balanced solution is to approve the listing and trading of spot bitcoin ETPs – added.

Gensler also clarified that the approval only applies to exchange-traded products that have Bitcoin, emphasizing that this should not be interpreted as the SEC’s willingness to approve listing standards for other securities related to crypto assets.

He emphasized that this decision does not reflect the SEC’s position on the legal status of other crypto assets or the current state of non-compliance of certain crypto market participants with federal securities laws.

Currently, many different institutions are in the formal process of launching their ETFs, and the competition for market leadership will include fee rates and a marketing campaign. Several companies have already reduced their originally proposed fees. Meanwhile, the CBOE website reported on Wednesday that several Bitcoin ETFs will start trading on the BZX exchange on Thursday.

Anticipation of ETF approval has supported BTC’s gains in recent months. Some analysts believe that the emergence of such funds will “unleash” new demand for this asset class from institutional investors and those who were previously discouraged by concerns about the security and specificity of crypto exchanges.

Several dozen minutes after the SEC’s decision, the price of the most important cryptocurrency increases by 0.19% and amounts to USD 46,363, while Ethereum increases in price by over 8%. It is worth mentioning at this point that there is a high chance that spot ETF funds will also be created on ETH.

BTC/USD quotes. Source: TradingView

