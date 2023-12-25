Bitcoin falls sharply, but partly recovers; polka dot rises 11%

#Bitcoin #falls #sharply #partly #recovers #polka #dot #rises

Bitcoin (BTC) starts Christmas Day narrowly in the red. The bitcoin price fell in a straight line just before midnight, bringing it significantly below its important support level. However, thanks to a slight recovery, this price level is once again in sight. In this morning update you can read all about the current state of affairs on the crypto market.

🚀 Free crypto: Dutch broker makes Crypto Insiders readers SHIB millionaires today; grab your free 1,500,000 SHIB

Advertisement

Anycoin Direct

Bitcoin price dips below $44,000

During the weekend, volatility was at a low level as usual. Bitcoin moved mostly just above its $43,400 support level in a tight range between $43,500 and $44,000.

However, late yesterday evening, just after 11 p.m., the price collapsed like pudding to an all-time low of below $42,800. During the night the price recovered slightly, so that the price level of $ 43,400 is now within reach. Since the price drop, this has logically transformed into a resistance level.

The bitcoin price of the past 24 hours. – Source: CoinMarketCap

At the time of writing, the BTC price on crypto exchange Bybit powered by SATOS is equal to $43,328. On the Dutch crypto exchange Bitvavo, the BTC price in euros amounts to 39,497. Compared to 24 hours ago, BTC is down 0.42%.

Solana and avalanche rise; polka dot excels

Looking at the rest of the market, most of the big boys have risen slightly over the past 24 hours. Solana (SOL) is up 2.08%, ripple (XRP) is up 0.53% and avalanche (AVAX) is up 2.33%.

At the same time, ethereum (ETH), build ‘n build (BNB) and cardano (ADA) all recorded minimal declines. Polkadot (DOT), on the other hand, in 11th place in the crypto market, is the absolute winner with an increase of 11.43%.

Solana and Ethereum layer-2 prices explode due to update news

Market updates

Bitvavo gives 20 euros of free crypto

Are you looking for a reliable party to buy crypto such as bitcoin or ethereum (ETH)? In collaboration with Crypto Insiders, the Dutch trading platform Bitvavo only this month 20 euros free to new users who deposit at least 10 euros on the platform. That’s equal to about 0.25 SOL or 36.77 ADA! Click on the button below to create a new account at Bitvavo:

Pack 20 euros free

Let op: After December the welcome bonus goes back to 10 euros.

Christmas gift 🎉: Bitvavo celebrates Christmas and gives our readers free BTC, XRP or another crypto 🚀

Crypto news while you were sleeping

According to , the American Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) set December 29 as the deadline for companies to make final adjustments to their respective Bitcoin spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) applications.

According to executives from two companies who have been in talks with the regulator, any issuer that misses this deadline will not be part of the first wave of potential approvals in early January.

Post Views: 425