Bitcoin price drops again on coin’s fifteenth anniversary | Economy

Jan 3, 2024 at 2:44 PM Update: 10 minutes ago

Cryptocurrency prices fell sharply on Wednesday. For example, a bitcoin is only worth about $42,500, 5.5 percent less than on Tuesday. Investors are suddenly more pessimistic about additional opportunities to invest in crypto coins.

The prices of crypto coins such as bitcoin had been on the rise for several weeks. On Tuesday, the value of bitcoin even reached the level of 45,000 dollars (about 41,200 euros) for the first time in almost two years.

That revival was due to optimism about an impending ruling by the American stock exchange regulator SEC on approval for crypto investment products. The idea is that if this can be traded on the stock exchange, there will be a lot of additional demand for cryptos.

According to analysts, the optimism about the SEC decision has turned into a less positive mood on the fifteenth anniversary of bitcoin. Where news agency was still hopeful about permission last week, financial platform Matrixport announced on Wednesday that it expects the SEC to reject applications for permission.

This is immediately reflected in cryptocurrency prices. The bitcoin price immediately fell to $40,500 on Wednesday, but recovered later in the day and rose again to around $42,500. Ethereum – the most traded cryptocurrency after bitcoin – also fell by about 5 percent in value on Wednesday, to $ 2,235.

Beeld: Getty Images

More Interesting News