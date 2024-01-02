Bitcoin price explodes and passes $45,000, crypto market reacts

#Bitcoin #price #explodes #passes #crypto #market #reacts

The price of bitcoin (BTC) shot up like a rocket last night and throughout the night. Last year’s highest price of $44,769, which was reached in early December, has been significantly exceeded. The bitcoin price has passed $45,000 for the first time since April 2022. As a result, the entire crypto market is in a state of ecstasy, with major standouts here and there.

Bitcoin falls sharply, but partly recovers; polka dot rises 11%

Market updates

Bitcoin price rises 7%

First of all, we take a look at the bitcoin price. Bitcoin is off to an excellent start to the new year, driven by the anticipation that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) at the end of the week or early next week a load of stock exchange funds, or spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), will approve.

The bitcoin price moved largely around $42,700 during the day yesterday, but in the evening the price found its way up to an initial peak of roughly $43,700.

Just after midnight, the increase gained momentum and bitcoin made a giant leap to above 45,000 dollars. To be precise, Bitcoin has peaked at $45,594.

The bitcoin price of the past 24 hours. – Source: CoinMarketCap

#Bitcoin breaks to new 2024 highs and highest price since 2022!!! pic.twitter.com/yu1lozjJ9a — Matthew Hyland (@MatthewHyland_) January 2, 2024

The most important level to watch now is the level around $44,769, or the previous price peak from early December.

Coinglass data shows that $143.07 million worth of crypto was liquidated in the past 24 hours. The vast majority, of course, were short positions, amounting to $113.90 million.

At the time of writing, the BTC price on crypto exchange Bybit powered by SATOS is equal to $45,289. On the Dutch crypto exchange Bitvavo, the BTC price in euros amounts to 40,952. Compared to 24 hours ago, BTC is up 6.97%.

Crypto market is rising fast, Solana and Avalanche excel

The explosive rise of bitcoin logically pulls the rest of the market along with it. The industry’s 10 largest crypto coins are all up significantly. For example, ethereum (ETH) is 4.72% higher than 24 hours ago, build ‘n build (BNB) is up 3.08%, ripple (XRP) is up 3.01% and cardano (ADA) is up 5.20% .

Within the top 10 crypto coins, solana (SOL) and avalanche (AVAX) are today’s standouts. Solana has skyrocketed by 10.36% in the past 24 hours, while avalanche has risen by 11.61%.

Christmas present 🎁 PostNL’s last Crypto Stamp 2 still limited available for €9.25

Bitvavo gives 20 euros of free crypto

Are you looking for a reliable party to buy crypto such as bitcoin or ethereum (ETH)? In collaboration with Crypto Insiders, the Dutch trading platform Bitvavo is giving 20 euros free to new users who deposit at least 10 euros on the platform. That equals approximately 0.19 SOL or 35.23 ADA! Click on the button below to create a new account at Bitvavo:

Pack 20 euros free

Let op: this is your last chance to receive a 20 euro welcome bonus. In a few days the bonus will go back to 10 euros.

Christmas gift 🎉: Bitvavo celebrates Christmas and gives our readers free BTC, XRP or another crypto 🚀

Crypto news while you nap

Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett took to social media platform X indicated that the SEC is unlikely to approve ETFs today or tomorrow. However, according to BlackRock sources, the regulator could give the green light by the end of the week.

Post Views: 0