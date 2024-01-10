Bitcoin price falls after erroneous SEC announcement of approval of cryptocurrency exchange funds

#Bitcoin #price #falls #erroneous #SEC #announcement #approval #cryptocurrency #exchange #funds

It was reported on X that the SEC had given the green light to the funds, but according to the SEC this is not the case. The supervisor speaks of an ‘unauthorized report’. It was not immediately made clear whether the account had been hacked.

The bitcoin funds would make the cryptocurrency more accessible to a larger group of investors, which could significantly boost demand and therefore the price of the digital currency, according to experts. The crypto world has been eagerly awaiting approval by the American regulator for a long time.

This is an investment product that moves in tandem with the price of the digital currency. Investors do not have to immediately buy bitcoins and store them in a digital wallet. Instead, they are given the opportunity to invest in bitcoins indirectly through the funds.

Several major financial firms, including the world’s largest asset manager BlackRock, had submitted applications to set up these funds. The approval should therefore make many billions of dollars worth of crypto investments possible. Experts have also previously pointed out that the admission of bitcoin ETFs could improve the image of bitcoin, which is often linked to money laundering operations and cybercrime.

The SEC has so far blocked the arrival of these trackers for fear that they could lead to market manipulation. But judges ruled last year that the regulator had to look at the admission again. The ETF would not be that different from other similar products that have been around for some time.

The price of bitcoin rose in recent days in anticipation of the SEC’s announcement. After the incorrect X message, the price fell from almost 47 thousand dollars to more than 45.5 thousand dollars.

Correction: we previously reported that approval had been given for the bitcoin funds based on the SEC. The SEC’s X account was later found to be ‘compromised’. The reporting has been adjusted accordingly.