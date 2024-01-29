Bitcoin whales buy billions worth of BTC

#Bitcoin #whales #buy #billions #worth #BTC

As January draws to a close, an increase in Bitcoin (BTC) whale activity is noticeable. These wealthy investors added nearly $3 billion worth of BTC to their portfolios over the course of the month.

Analysts view these purchases by whales as a positive sign for the Bitcoin price. However, despite this positive movement, Bitcoin seems to end the month of January with a decline.

Whales buy 76 thousand Bitcoin

On-chain data analytics platform IntoTheBlock has shared key insights into these BTC purchases by whales via their official account. A recent tweet shows that the balance sheets of these wealthy investors have increased significantly in recent weeks. At the end of 2023, the whales owned approximately 7.65 million BTC tokens, which has now increased to almost 7.8 million coins. This means they added 76,000 BTC tokens to their portfolio, with a total value of approximately $3.2 billion at current prices.

The significant increase in Bitcoin whales’ balance sheets appears to be closely linked to the introduction of Bitcoin Spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) to the US market. These new funds have made significant moves in the crypto market since their launch on January 11 this year. Analysts anticipate that these funds could attract a significant amount of new capital to the crypto market, which could have a significant impact on cryptocurrency prices.

Whale activities and the Bitcoin price: An indicator of upside?

Historically, the purchase of Bitcoin by whales is often seen as an indicator of a possible rise in BTC’s price. But is this currently the case? It is possible that whales’ recent purchases are strongly related to Bitcoin purchases by fund managers, who hold large amounts of coins for their investors.

However, it is important to emphasize that the behavior of whales never provides an absolute guarantee of a price increase. Nevertheless, this activity is generally seen as a positive sign, or a ‘bullish’ indicator, for Bitcoin’s short-term price movement.

