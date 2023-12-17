Bitcoin’s inevitable spike. The critical date is getting closer

#Bitcoins #inevitable #spike #critical #date #closer

This is supposed to be a great breakthrough in the digital currency market, a leap into the world of traditional finance.

The deadline is January 10, 2024. Until then, the SEC must decide whether it will greenlight the fund of Wall Street celebrity Cathie Wood, who controls ARK Investment and 21 Shares, which was the first to file. There are over ten such applications waiting for the SEC, including such powerful institutions as BlackRock and Fidelity.

“This decisive date has been in the focus of investors’ attention since October and its further monitoring will be extremely important,” wrote Vetle Lunde, an expert at K33, in a report for investors. He is confident that the SEC’s decision will be positive.

Supporters of digital currencies claim that this will make it easier for managers to buy ETFs for their clients, and according to Bloomberg Intelligence estimates, this market will grow by about $100 billion.