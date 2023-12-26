Bitkub Chain advances NFT for Business, launching Creative Studio, a comprehensive NFT Solution management platform.

#Bitkub #Chain #advances #NFT #Business #launching #Creative #Studio #comprehensive #NFT #Solution #management #platform

IT 26 Dec. 2023 17:272023-12-26

Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd., developer of the Bitkub Chain network and Web3 Solution, launches Bitkub NFT Creative Studio, a platform for creating and managing all-in-one NFT Solutions to support the increasing demand of cryptocurrencies. Both government agencies and the private sector can put NFT into real use through marketing activities both online and on-ground to upgrade to a WEB3 experience that is easily accessible, convenient, fast and can be managed by oneself through a single platform.

Mr. Phasakorn Pannok, Chief Executive Officer of Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd., said, “Bitkub NFT Creative Studio is a platform developed from Bitkub NFT Creator Studio, which is an important tool in helping creators and business users create activities. and Events by being able to integrate NFT solutions completely, whether it be creating (Mint), selling, making random boxes (NFT Gashapon), opening auctions, creating polls for voting on Social DAO, Preparing NFT Airdrops, enabling NFT redemption, creating a Virtual Gallery and creating QR Codes to scan to receive NFTs, and all related activities. Users can design and create their own activities by simply having a Bitkub NEXT account connected to the Bitkub NFT and Creative Studio platforms, using BCS coins as the basis to access various functions.”

Bitkub NFT Creative Studio is a tool that helps both the public and private sectors create marketing activities that integrate the WEB3 world with the real world. Raising the level of experience for users to be easily accessible and accessible. Bitkub Chain has brought experience from the application of NFT in organizing activities both online and on-ground that were successful and received great feedback. good For example,

1. Miss Universe Thailand 2022 organized an NFT Airdrop event to create a special collection of NFTs to distribute to beauty queen fans who came to watch the final round. They can exchange the NFTs received for prizes such as shirts and souvenirs from the competition. Tickets to the MiIss Universe Thailand contest, etc., along with giving visitors the opportunity to create a special NFT that will be the only one in the world through the Creator Studio feature.

2. Activity to join in guessing the results of the ROV Pro League 2022 Summer competition of the Bacon Time team through Bitkub NEXT to receive a prize of KUB coins, and the Bacon Watch Party activity to distribute 4 levels of NFT Community cards: Common, Rare, Super Rare, and Ultra Rare to fans. Bacon Time teams across the country joined in cheering in the RoV Pro League 2022 Summer Champion Round or watch via LIVE by scanning the QR Code using the Bitkub NEXT wallet.

3.Promotional activities “Tao Kae Noi” that allows you to collect NFTs through purchasing a special collection of Tao Kae Noi seaweed snacks. Inside the envelope there will be a redemption code to be redeemed as an NFT through the Bitkub NEXT digital asset wallet, which has a total of 3 NFT formats, including the story of Taokaenoi (Journey of Taokaenoi), the story of Bitkub (Journey of Bitkub) and Yin War (Idol Yin War 9 Collections) is a special collection for users to collect to receive prizes or participate in special, exclusive activities with their favorite artists like Yin War.

4. The 1st NFT Airdrop Phenomenon, the first time of giving away more than 30,000 NFTs through giant screens in the heart of the city through digital screens around the Parc Paragon plaza, in front of the Interchange building in the heart of Asoke intersection. and around the forecourt of CentralWorld to connect all users to the real NFT world on the Bitkub Chain network. They will receive special gifts from Bitkub Chain as NFTs that can be redeemed through the Bitkub NEXT wallet as KUB coins, totaling up to 1,000 KUB.

5. Promotional activity “NFT MAMA” is the first NFT collection under the brand “Mama” instant noodles that have been with Thai people for a long time at the 26th Sahagroup Fair, which distributed NFTs through air drops. Those who have collected 3 types of NFTs will be able to redeem them for special prizes.

6. Art auction activity in a state-of-the-art Phygital format that seamlessly combines Digital NFT works in the virtual world and Physical works in the real world in collaboration with 129 Art Advisory and The Art Auction Center, with auction totals as high as 81,682.36 KUB or approximately 11,802,285 baht at that time

For government and private sector agencies Especially marketing agencies and event organizers who want to showcase their uniqueness with NFT and are interested in creating WEB3 experiences through NFT Solution can create their work through Bitkub NFT Creative Studio today at studio.bitkubnft.com Get ready to meet new functions that will help promote the business sector and general users to experience the future soon.

Follow news and information on the development of various BitcChain projects at Website: Facebook: Medium: Discord:

Source: Bitkub Capital Group Holdings