Bitten by a bear while volunteering, Swiss man chooses to cut off his hand

This terrifying story was experienced by a man from Switzerland who was a volunteer in a national park. He loves animals so much that he is willing to lose his hand.

Reporting from Tiger on Friday (26/1), the unnamed Swiss man (32) was volunteering at a wildlife foundation in Chiang Dai district, north of Chiang Mai province.

On Thursday (25/1), the man was feeding an Asian black bear in its enclosure. He put his right arm in to put the food on the tray.

But suddenly, the bear grabbed the man’s hand and bit him.

The man screamed in pain. He tried to get away from the bite, but the bear locked his bite in the elbow area.

He quickly took out the knife he was carrying and cut his arm!

Blood dripped from his elbow. He was then given first aid and taken to Chiang Dao Hospital. From the hospital, he was transferred to a private hospital.

Doctors said that he had a broken arm, so his limbs were badly damaged in the attack. Surgery was scheduled at a private hospital, although there was no indication regarding the feasibility of reattaching the limb.

The story went viral on social media. Many Thai netizens are concerned and amazed by his courage. He was called kind because he chose to cut off his arm rather than hurt the bear.

“Cut off his arm rather than hurt the bear. I respect his love for that animal,” said the netizen.

“Respect! How brave,” replied the other.

“Lost your arm to save an animal’s life. Hope you get better soon,” added another.

(bnl/wsw)

