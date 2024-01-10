#Bizarre #days #frost

today, 4:26 PM•Adjusted today, 4:45 PM

The two gas extraction locations in Groningen that have been used briefly in recent days are closing again. This was announced by outgoing State Secretary for Mining Vijlbrief. But that is not the end of the matter for Groningen politicians.

“Bizarre that we have to hear this through the media. Bizarre without prior warning. Bizarre after two days of frost,” said Member of Parliament Dries Zwart of the Party for the North this afternoon in an emergency debate in the Provincial House.

At the beginning of this week, State Secretary Vijlbrief announced that he would turn the previously closed gas tap on the pilot light again due to the freezing cold in the Netherlands. This concerns the production locations in Spitsbergen, Groningen, and Scheemderzwaag. The State Secretary immediately said that it would probably take a few days.

And indeed, the locations are being closed again, RTV Noord now reports. “I gave this order based on data from the KNMI which shows that the average effective 24-hour temperature for the next 14 days will no longer fall below -6.5 degrees Celsius,” Vijlbrief explains his decision to the House of Representatives in a letter .

In the approximately two days that the gas locations were switched on, a “minimum quantity” of 8 million cubic meters of gas was extracted, according to the State Secretary. In record year 2013, this involved almost 54 billion cubic meters of Groningen gas.

‘Unrest very annoying’

“The decision to briefly put these two production locations on the pilot light has caused unrest in Groningen,” Vijlbrief adds in his letter to the House of Representatives. “And I find that very annoying.”

Criticism of that decision comes from all sides. “We have been very surprised,” said Groningen deputy Susan Top immediately. “The picture that was always painted was that it would involve situations where it would be seriously cold over a longer period of time. Now things are moving very quickly and it is likely that It will no longer be needed within 24 hours. What would have gone wrong if we had not done this?”

Out in the cold again

“When will the safety of Groningen residents come first?” asked Merel Jonkheid of the Groningen Soil Movement. According to her, this shows that the State Secretary turns on the pilot light “at the slightest thing”. “While there are absolutely no delivery problems. This means they are leaving Groningen residents out in the cold again.”

“The small glimmer of hope has completely disappeared again,” writes SP Staten member Agnes Bakker X. “If you really truly understand how Groningers feel, you would never have taken this step.” Member of Parliament Henri Meendering of GroenLinks is also critical: “It’s barely freezing now, are we being cheated again?”

In the emergency debate this afternoon, several parties wondered whether the State Secretary would opt for reopening the gas extraction locations again during the next frost period. “Does this indicate that we have a very weak infrastructure in the field of gas extraction?” said Member of Parliament Harm Nieboer (BBB).

If Norg drops out

In his letter to Parliament, the State Secretary explains that a transport problem led him to his decision: “If (the gas storage at, ed.) Norg fails on a cold day, sufficient gas can no longer be transported to the users quickly enough. And that while the demand for gas is very high at that time due to the cold.”

This does not exclude Vijlbrief from turning on the gas tap again during the next frost period.

The only certainty he gives the people of Groningen is that the gas tap “will close definitively as soon as possible”. Although Vijlbrief will not return to a new cabinet, he is certain: “The Groningen field will be permanently closed as of October 1, 2024.”