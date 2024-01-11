Bizarre: Sony’s electric car can be controlled with a Playstation controller [VIDEO]

#Bizarre #Sonys #electric #car #controlled #Playstation #controller #VIDEO

Self-driving cars are the next big step, or at least if you believe those people with automotive tarot cards. And they may not be entirely wrong, because there are already places in both the US and Europe where fully autonomous driving is allowed. On a smaller scale, there are already a handful of cars that can park on their own, but it doesn’t actually have to be that complex. For example, just imagine if you could just control your car from the outside with something like a Playstation controller?

Gran Turismo in ‘t one

That’s exactly what the latest prototype of the Afeela, the first electric car from Sony and Honda, can do. It was shown in a refreshed form at the CES technology fair in Las Vegas and those present were even allowed to see the EV in motion. However, he didn’t just do that with, say, the COO of the brand behind the wheel because as you can see in the video below, that COO was just standing next to it… And in case you didn’t quite understand the best man: we’re pretty sure of that he says he was driving the car with a Playstation controller.

As nice as this trick seems, unfortunately you will not be able to do this with the production version of the Afeela. What you can expect, on the other hand, is a set of electric motors with 245 hp each on the front and rear axles. These give the electric sedan 490 hp and they get their power from a 91 kWh battery. Sony has not yet said when the car will go into production, but later this year it will be added to the model list of Gran Turismo 7… So you will be able to drive it with your Playstation controller.