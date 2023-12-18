Bizarre tennis final: Ukrainian refuses a match against Russian, who then has to play against man

#Bizarre #tennis #final #Ukrainian #refuses #match #Russian #play #man

Talk about an unexpected finale. At the Open de Bourg-de-Péage in France, tennis fans witnessed a strange spectacle. First, the Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk refused a match against the Russian top talent Mirra Andrejeva. The latter was then forced to play against a man.

The Open de Bourg-de-Péage is an annual tennis festival in France. Although there are no ranking points to be earned, the demonstration tournament has seen many top players pass through in recent years.

This year too, (future) stars were on display among the men and women for three days. Such as our David Goffin, but also Alex de Minaur, Lucas Pouille, Roberto Bautista-Agut and Donna Vekic.

The latter unintentionally formed the basis of an organizational nightmare. Due to an injury to her shoulder, the Croatian, who was assured of a place in the ‘final’, had to cancel the event in the last instance.

The original tournament schedule

The organization found a strong replacement with the Ukrainian Marta Kostjoek (WTA-33).

Only: in the (only) semi-final, the Russian 16-year-old super talent Mirra Andrejeva (WTA-57) had won against a local Frenchwoman.

When Kostchuk learned that her opponent in the final was from Russia, she suddenly refused to play due to the war situation between the two countries.

In the past, Kostjoek has often expressed her dissatisfaction that players from (Belarus) Russia are still allowed to play. For example, she refused the hand of the Russian Anastasia Potapova at the Miami Open, and she did the same to the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka during Roland Garros.

Shortage of time

The last-minute cancellation caused headaches for the organization, which quickly started a search for a replacement.

Without success.

Plan C then. In desperation, the tournament made a call to Yanis Ghazouani Durand. He is 1,323rd in the world rankings… among men.

“We have done everything we can to find another player through our network,” the organization apologized in a press release.

“But the time was too short. We decided to let our local player Yanis Ghazouani Durand play against Mirra Andrejeva.”

Unintentionally, a new edition of the ‘Battle of the Sexes’ was born.

By the way, no presents would be handed out by Durand, who received strong resistance from Andrejeva, especially in the first set. The Frenchman eventually won the final in two sets 7-5 and 6-2.

And the trophy? He decided to give the organization to Andrejeva.