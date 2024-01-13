Björn van der Doelen thinks the hard G is a really terrible sound

#Björn #van #der #Doelen #thinks #hard #terrible #sound

In the second episode of the podcast series ‘Hee goade mee?’ Björn van der Doelen is central. He wears his heart on his sleeve and Brabant flows through his veins. This combination is very interesting, says documentary maker Frank van Osch. When Van der Doelen plays a song about his own son, he doesn’t keep it dry.

The outspoken Björn van der Doelen has a clear opinion about everything that is not Brabant. “He does this in a fun and charming way,” says Van Osch. He had to laugh at statements made by the former PSV player. “Björn still cannot handle Ajax or, for example, the hard G.”

In the podcast, Van Osch talks to dialect singers about his love for Brabant. “I think such a hard G is a really terrible sound,” says Van der Doelen. “For example, the song ‘Leave me’ by Ramses Shaffy. A beautiful song with a beautiful story, but that hard G really takes me out.”

“He’s a boy with a small heart.”

The conversation with the singer is not only for laughs, but Van Osch also sees a different side of the singer. “He is a boy with a small heart with beautiful songs that really move you.”

A song that Van der Doelen wrote is about his son. “When he sang that, I burst into tears. That is so recognisable. That love for your child, beautiful!”

“I’d rather not come to Amsterdam.”

In addition to the songs, Björn also makes theater performances. For example, he is working with actor Mike Weerts on a carnival masterclass. There was just one problem. “We had to present that in Amsterdam. Well, I didn’t feel like doing that. I’d rather not go there.”

In the podcast ‘Hee gaode mee?’ documentary maker Frank van Osch speaks to dialect musicians to find out why they love to sing in Brabant and what our language does to them.

Would you like to listen to the entire podcast? Click it below and subscribe so you don’t miss an episode. Also listen to the first episode about Gerard van Maasakkers.

Waiting for privacy settings…