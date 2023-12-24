Björnstedt, Mikael Ruben Valter – Redox-active selenium compounds in the treatment of resistant cancer – translational and clinical studies.

Background

Although there are now effective treatments for a number of cancers, the prognosis is still very poor for cancer in internal organs, especially in the liver and pancreas. These forms of cancer are becoming more common and affect more and more people. There is thus an extraordinarily great need for new methods that can cure these tumor forms. Certain forms of the element selenium have been shown to have exceptionally interesting effects on tumor cells. These findings have led to us now systematically investigating whether and how these substances could be used to cure tumor forms that today cannot be treated.

Description

We particularly study liver and pancreatic cancer and have developed a model where slices of tumors are taken directly from surgery and grown in the laboratory. With that model, we examine the tumor’s various components and cell types to find weaknesses in the tumor cells and differences between them and normal cells. In order to develop new treatments, we study how different selenium compounds affect these tumor forms, both in our model and on patients in clinical studies. The selenium compounds must be given intravenously directly into the blood, and in tablet form. Furthermore, we have developed a new method that controls the effect of selenium on cancer cells.

Goal

Our overall goal is to develop treatments for cancers that cannot currently be cured. Our results so far are very promising, and if the clinical studies show the same good results as we have seen in our model system, it would mean a breakthrough in the treatment of currently incurable cancers. Our hope is that our studies will result in more targeted treatments that are gentler on the patients.

