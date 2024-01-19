“Black box” in the operating room: espionage or useful data collection?

#Black #box #operating #room #espionage #data #collection

Health data are perhaps the most sensitive – both for the patient and the doctor. It is understandable that the idea of ​​recording surgeries with data recording systems supported by artificial intelligence received a rather mixed reception, reports itbusiness.hu.

Yet this is exactly what is happening in more and more data-driven American hospitals – and according to experts, with appropriate legal regulations, this new trend can easily gain ground in the European Union as well. AI-driven microphones, cameras, and sensors continuously collect audio, video, patient vital signs, and a variety of other surgical data to improve safety and efficiency.

This monitoring technology has already been installed in the operating rooms of more than two dozen American and Canadian hospitals, most recently Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital in Boston introduced the Canadian Surgical Safety Technologies OR Black Box solution.

As the name suggests, the basic idea was given by the sound and data recording devices used in airplanes. These are crucial when uncovering the causes of an aviation incident or disaster, when understanding the sequence of events that led to the incident. The “eyes” of the system are several wide-angle cameras installed in appropriate places and the AI ​​model that manages them, tailored to the task.

However, according to the developers, the main task of the OR Black Box is not necessarily to record the nightly mistakes of doctors, nurses, and operating room assistants on high-resolution video: it is rather meant to help prevent accidents. However, for understandable reasons, this is not an easy thing to explain to the observed medical staff. However, according to the manufacturer, the system anonymizes the people in the operating rooms; the faces are washed out and the bodies are also “caricatured”. The software aggregates and analyzes the collected data, then prepares reports for the hospitals on compliance with operating room protocols, efficiency, safety checks, quality checks, and also attaches the most important video and audio recordings. They are transparent, commentable and can also be used for the purposes of education and further training. After 30 days, all recordings are automatically deleted.

