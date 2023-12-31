Black boxes in cars: A revolutionary change in road safety from 2024!

#Black #boxes #cars #revolutionary #change #road #safety

From July 2024, every new car registered in the European Union will be equipped with a device that we have so far associated mainly with aviation – a black box. This significant change, introduced by Euro 7 regulations, aims to increase road safety and enable a more accurate analysis of the causes of road accidents.

What is the Black Box in the Car?

A black box, also known as an incident data recorder (EDR), is a device that records key driving parameters just before, during and after an accident. It records data such as vehicle speed, impact force, gas and brake pedal status, and seat belt use information.

What are the Benefits of Introducing Black Boxes?

Improving Road Safety: Data from black boxes will allow for a better understanding of the causes of accidents, which may lead to the development of more effective preventive measures.

Support for Road Investigations: Information from registrars will be a valuable source of evidence in court and insurance proceedings.

Development of Automotive Technologies: Analyzing data from black boxes can contribute to the development of safer car technologies.

Challenges and Controversies

The introduction of black boxes also raises questions about data privacy and security. It will be important to ensure that this information is only used for security and investigative purposes.

The introduction of mandatory black boxes in cars is a milestone in the quest to increase road safety. While this presents some challenges, the potential benefits for drivers and all road users are significant. This change has the potential to revolutionize our approach to road safety and is an important step towards a smarter, safer motoring future.

