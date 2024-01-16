Black holes are the father of life in the universe. We owe this to one of their important properties

#Black #holes #father #life #universe #owe #important #properties

The origin of the universe will probably always be a bit of a mystery, but scientists are still managing to uncover the mechanisms that led to its current form. For example, we owe our existence to the least likely body.

When a star burns through all its fuel, there is nothing to prevent its surface from collapsing into its core. The star thus collapses in on itself and multiplies its mass so much that its gravity absorbs any particle. It does not let in even a particle of light, thanks to which we perceive the body as a black hole. The radiation we see comes from matter whose movement around it is accelerated by the hole’s gravity. However, we apparently owe life to the gravity of black holes.

A star passing by a supermassive black hole gradually changes its color more red. This phenomenon was already predicted by Albert Einstein Source: ČTK/Profimedia.cz

A black hole as the father of life



Rather, we owe it to the gravity of supermassive black holes, the mass of which can be on the order of millions of times that of our Sun. In addition, some may exceed our solar system in size. Their gravity allowed the galaxies to form, since the matter in space is mostly thin and scattered and would hardly hold the shape of galaxies on its own. Moreover, these giants apparently played a crucial role in the origin of life in the universe.

About 12 billion years ago, supernovae exploded and threw large amounts of elements important for all life into space. The unevenly ejected elements then stirred the supermassive black holes with their jets, sending them into the far reaches of space, causing them to expand.

“Just as a child is born from its mother’s womb, from its mother’s body, so supernovae are our mothers and black holes are our fathers,” astrophysicist Aurora Simionescu summarizes the whole theory in the program Life from the Universe on Prima ZOOM. “You need the chemical elements that are created in supernovae, but you also need the black hole to mix them in,” adds Simionescu.

