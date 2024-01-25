Black ice: a risk to take seriously

Published on January 25, 2024 at 12:20 a.m.

The models anticipate a minor icy episode. However, there is a risk that should not be overlooked. Forecast.

Freezing Rain

The anticipated icy episode in Quebec will begin with a first burst until Thursday morning. The areas west of Montreal will be the most affected with around ten millimeters. The metropolis could receive five, just like Montérégie. To the north of the island, a demarcation line is drawn in the Saint-Jérôme sector. The Laurentians should therefore not observe any icy conditions.

Minor icing

Models indicate that the first pulse of this icy episode will be minor. Since quantities are not expected to exceed 10 mm, the thickness of the ice could cause isolated power outages or traffic accidents due to icy roads.

Associated risks

This black ice will undoubtedly have consequences in southwestern Quebec. The risk of power outages remains limited due to weak winds. Additionally, ice accumulation should not be enough to break tree branches or damage infrastructure. School closures are possible, but still unlikely. The main danger associated with this episode of ice: the streets and sidewalks. If you have to go out early Thursday morning, be very careful.

Isolated failures

Power outages could occur although the risk is low. They would be isolated and possible in areas located to the west of greater Montreal. This is where the accumulations of ice will be the most significant.

With the collaboration of Bertin Ossonon, meteorologist.

Related News

